Reason Why the New Orleans Saints wore Black and Gold

New Orleans, LA- National Football League's New Orleans Saints have been known for their black-and-gold color since their inception in 1967. But, it wasn't always the case for the Saints during their beginning as an NFL franchise.

Back then, Dave Dixon, a local booster who helped bring an NFL franchise to New Orleans, envisioned the Saints as a sports franchise with a Mardi Gras-inspired color combination. Dixon's vision, however, received a challenge from his colleague John W. Mecom Jr., who had another idea.

Mecom, a local oilman, told the Historic New Orleans Collection in a 2012 oral history excerpt that Dixon's idea—with the flashy Mardi Gras color scheme—would make the Saints the team with the ugly color combination.

Then, instead of using the New Orleans flag's colors as the other alternative, Mecom's solution was combining different color combinations and tried those out at Saints' home field at the time, Tulane Stadium.

After a process involving sitting in a different position to see the colors' visibility during the football game, along with some filming procession, both Dixon and Mecom agreed to the black-and-gold color scheme, which is still used today. "It was just an appealing color. It was different from most anything else in the league," said Mecom, Saints' owner until 1985, about his choice.

He then said that the choice was made since the team was not competing for color schemes with the American Football League's Oakland Raiders, which wore black and silver. By using black and gold, Mecom said, he solved an idea after taking time to think and making his move while avoiding further trouble with the league.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.