Acrylic Painting with artist Larisa Clevenger at the Beauregard-Keyes House

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Acrylic Painting with artist Larisa Clevenger is back at the Beauregard-Keyes House. Sign up to explore the skills of acrylic painting. The class will take place on Saturday, September 11 & 18, and October 2, 2021, from 10.30 a.m to 12.30 p.m.

These classes are designed for students of all skill levels and will be held in the Beauregard-Keyes House's beautiful gardens and courtyard.

Larisa Clevenger, an artist and owner of Art in Bloom Gallery, will guide the students through the concepts associated with this art form and be encouraged to express themselves creatively through what they see around them.

Through the session, the students are expected to develop greater facility, ease, and understanding of the tools, techniques, and procedures that will make painting a life-long challenge and pleasure. Informal discussions will be encouraged throughout the class, in a safe and inspiring environment in which the student feels challenged.

The instructor will provide individual critiques at the easel, demonstrations, and visual aids to help students illustrate the concepts further.

Students are encouraged to participate in the entire series to gain a comprehensive hands-on experience; however, individual classes can be attended as well. Class sizes will be kept small, and social distancing will be enforced.

Materials are not included in the registration fee. After registering, students will receive a supply list containing all of the items required for the course. These supplies will last for all of your class sessions as well as your homework at home.

For more information and registration click here.

