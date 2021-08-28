Birthday party at Knock Knock Museum

BATON ROUGE, LA - Knock Knock Museum is pleased to announce the return of a more regularized birthday party schedule. Celebrate your child's special day in one of the museum's 18 Learning Zones. You can book the party starting this month.

Parties are offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. The cost for members is $375 and $395 for non-members. The package includes exclusive use of the birthday party room for 90 minutes, a specialist that will handle your party, room capacity that serves up to 30 guests with one parent or guardian for every five children. Adults and children are both counted toward the 30-person total, regardless of membership status.

You can choose the “More the Merrier” add-on for $150.00 to have 10 additional guests, allowing you to expand the space with the garage door open and outdoor patio area. White fencing creates a private patio area just for your party, and 10 white folding chairs are included for extra guests.

At the party, each of the 30 guests will receive an 8oz individual water bottle with a celebratory stripe straw and a unique Knock Knock present for your child's birthday. Cupcake plates, sporks, candles, and napkins are all provided as disposables. When you're ready to leave, the birthday party wagon will help you to easily pack and load gifts.

Before booking a party make sure you read the birthday party policies. All guests ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask while inside the facility. For more information and reservation please visit the museum’s website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.