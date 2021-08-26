Ascension Parish Library’s Events

DONALDSONVILLE, LA – The Ascension Parish Library is open and provides online classes, programs, book clubs, and more to assist any individuals to learn and to engage with the community. Mark your calendar and join the programs.

There are book clubs, computer classes, and storytimes to participate in. The book clubs are available from February to December on the first Thursday of the month 12 p.m. Please contact the library to check space availability before joining the clubs.

For adults age 18 and older can join the novel conversations program. It is an online book club hosted on Goodreads and consists of 4 weekly chats with a new discussion thread posted every Tuesday. Each book club member will need an email address and a Goodreads account to participate.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Alyssa Devall at novelconversations@myapl.org or call 225-673-8699. To create a Goodreads account, go to goodreads.com.

Computer classes are offered each month for Donaldsonville and Gonzales locations. Participants can register for classes based on the needs. The topics include an introduction to Windows 10, internet basic, discovering email, introduction to Microsoft Office applications such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Publisher, and also a guide to writing resumés and internet job search. Please visit the website to check the schedule.

The Ascension Parish Library provides a variety of storytimes for children from birth to eight years old. All of the storytimes are enjoyable, interactive, engaging, and helpful to develop children's early literacy skills. Introduce the children to a new language through Bilingual Storytime, an interactive storytime presented in English and Spanish. Another fun storytime you shouldn’t miss is the Pajama Storytime, where kids and the family read great stories, sing catchy songs, and make a simple craft to take home.

For more information and schedule please visit the library’s website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.