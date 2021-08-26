ASGNO Virtual Programs

METAIRIE, LA – Autism Society of Greater New Orleans or ASGNO provides a number of virtual programs and resources aimed at reducing feelings of isolation, boredom, and stress in the community's families, specifically for families who have members with autism.

The programs are funded by Trex Doux Foundation and Hussman Foundation targeted to caregivers of high support needs individuals/children support group, caregivers of low support needs individuals/children support group, Spanish speaking caregivers support group, sibling support group, pre-teen (9-12) social group, and adult social group.

In collaboration with the Autism Society of Cincinnati, teens in the Greater New Orleans area have the opportunity to participate in the Autism Society of Cincinnati's Online Teen Time Hangouts.

The programs are led by professionals and experts in the relevant fields and are designed in fun, interactive methods. The adults' programs provide opportunities to share experiences, discuss small and big issues and the ups and downs of parenting, obtain information and advice, and establish community connections.

The pre-teen social group intended to provide children of 9 – 12 years with opportunities to interact with peers, play games, practice social skills, form friendships, and have fun! Participation in this event requires adult supervision.

The sibling support group program offers comfort and a safe room for siblings of individuals with autism to share their feelings. They will get support to ensure that they are well-informed, feel respected, and understand how to be compassionate advocates for their autistic siblings, as well as how to advocate for themselves.

For further information and registration to the programs click here.

