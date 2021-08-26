Free Family Day and COVID-19 vaccination opportunity at Ogden Museum

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Ogden Museum of Southern Art will hold a Free Family Day and COVID-19 vaccinations on September 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Free Family Day will be available for the New Orleans community and include a "Passport to the South Scavenger Hunt," and activity bags. The activity bags will be available for all ages and include various art activities. The activity bags will also include supplies and music by DJ Heelturn and are provided in take-away bags.

The Free Family Day event will implement reduced capacity and anyone 12 years old and older must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of vaccination in the form of the LA wallet app, original vaccine cards, or high-resolution photos of the front and back of your vaccine cards. Individuals may also provide a negative PCR test in the form of a physical copy or a photo of the test, conducted within the last 72 hours if they have not been vaccinated. You can access the Free Family Day event through the museum's entrance at 925 Camp Street.

The COVID-19 vaccination opportunity is provided thanks to the partnership between Ogden Museum and the Mayor's Office of Youth Families and CORE. It will be held in the museum's library building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and guests can enter through the library entrance on Andrew Higgins Boulevard. The first 15 people to get vaccinated at the museum will receive a free family membership valued at $125, and the vaccination will also provide four free admission tickets to the museum, which can be used at a later date, and a 20% off coupon for the Ogden Museum Store.

For more information about the Free Family Day event and COVID-19 vaccination opportunity, visit Ogden Museum's website.

