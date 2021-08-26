The City of New Orleans announces changes to its infrastructure program

Jacek Dylag/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 25, 2021, the City of New Orleans and the Department of Public Works announced that they will implement new procedural changes. These changes will better hold contractors accountable so that projects can be completed quicker and reduce the impact of construction projects on residents and homes throughout the city.

Since May 2018, the Department of Public Works (DPW) has completed 98 roadwork projects valued at around $271 million. As of August 25, 71 projects are still under construction and are valued at around $670 million, and for the next 2 years, construction will start on more than $1 billion in additional joint infrastructure work around the city.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that her administration has been focusing on spending federal funds to make roads safer since the start of her administration. She added that there is currently nearly $700 million worth of infrastructure work in the city.

Some of the changes are:

1. Sequence of construction task-order based contracting

Using task order-based contracts will help limit the number of blocks under construction at one time and contractors may be given a contract that includes 100 blocks.

2. Two-Week look ahead schedules

For each project, contractors must submit a two-week look ahead schedule 48 hours before the bi-weekly progress meeting.

3. Performance reviews and reporting

Contractors will have performance reviews each month as part of the invoicing process.

4. Cancelling, redesigning, and rebidding

Some cases may require descoping, reevaluating the scope, and adding that work into future projects.

All procurement of new DPW/SWB joint infrastructure projects will be put on hold for 90 days to ensure that these new operational changes have enough time to be fully implemented.

