STHS is now providing a third dose of COVID vaccine to qualified patients

COVINGTON, LA – According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, unvaccinated people are still at risk from COVID-19. Some people who contract COVID-19 may become severely ill, necessitating hospitalization, and others may experience long-term health problems several weeks or even months after becoming infected. Even people who did not have symptoms when infected can develop these long-term health issues.

Regardless of whether you previously had COVID-19, get vaccinated. Evidence is accumulating that people who have been fully vaccinated are better protected than those who have had COVID-19. According to one study, unvaccinated people who have already had COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing third doses to St. Tammany Health System for patients whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and who have been fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, under CDC recommendations (Pfizer or Moderna).

Qualified local patients now can make an appointment at St. Tammany Health System to receive the third dose (booster) of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not advise any other population to receive additional doses or booster shots.

People who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, according to the CDC, are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more likely to develop severe, long-lasting illnesses. People with weakened immune systems may require an additional dose to ensure adequate COVID-19 protection.

Qualified patients can make their third shot appointment in MyChart or by calling (985) 898-4001.

The third dose must be administered at least 28 days after the initial dose, and it must be the same product (Pfizer or Moderna) as the first. Patients must attest to their condition by completing and signing a form available at STHS vaccine appointment locations or online by clicking here.

