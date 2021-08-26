Birthday Parties at Bayou Country Children’s Museum

THIBODAUX, LA - A museum party is a fantastic way to celebrate your child's birthday. Bayou Country Children’s Museum is a great place to host your child’s special day. Parents can choose the packages that make the party enjoyable and simple with reasonably priced.

There are Swamp Stomp or Bayou Boogie party packages available to have a party at the museum. Parties are offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m – 12 p.m or 12.45 p.m to 4.45 p.m. You can contact the museum for weekday availability.

The Swamp Stomp package is available in two options. Option A includes one party room with up to 15 children that cost $250 for members and $300 for non-members. Option B offers two party rooms with up to 30 children that are worth $375 for members and $425 for non-members. Other facilities you will get from this package are personalized digital invitations, all serving and eating utensils, straws, candles, and lighters, gifts for the guest of honor, and more.

Bayou Boogie package will transform your party into sweet, easy-breezy, and an experience with Coco, the museum’s alligator mascot that will spend 15 minutes with you (no touch). There are two options available. Option A costs $350 for members and $400 for non-members that serve up to 15 children in one party room and option B with two party rooms that serve up to 30 children costs $475 for members and $525 for non-members.

If you need assistance or wish to add something to your party an add-on package is available. For more information and reservation please visit the museum’s website.

