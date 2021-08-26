Plaquemines Parish's Tri-Parish Works Job Fair

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – If you are looking for a job opportunity, mark your calendar to attend the “Plaquemines Parish Getting Back to Work” free job fair on Thursday, September 23rd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Auditorium.

Tri-Parish Works is presenting this event in collaboration with the Plaquemines Parish Government, Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry, Louisiana Workforce Commission, and American Job Center. This event provides job seekers with numerous opportunities for advancement can connect with employers who are looking for entry-level, mid-level, and professional candidates in a variety of fields.

Interviews and offers may be made during the event, job seekers are required to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and to register as a job seeker, go to triparishworks.net, or contact Nikki Bartholomew at nbartholomew@triparishworks.net or 504-278-6209.

Tri-Parish Works, a partner of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, manages the public workforce centers in St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes. The agency's goal is to foster a thriving and inclusive regional economy, resulting in increased economic opportunity and prosperity for the entire region.

Don Shea, Director of Business Services, describes Tri-Parish Works' multi-tiered assistance to both employers and job seekers in the region. He stated that Tri-Parish Works is pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with these organizations to host this job fair. “As the workforce development agency serving our region, Tri-Parish Works connects talent to opportunity. We invest substantial funding every year to train, educate and certify job seekers across all industry sectors, and we work closely with area employers to understand their workforce needs and provide them with financial support to offset the cost of providing on-the-job training that upgrades the workforce”, he added.

