A Tulane scientist is leading a study on faster charging energy storage

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Tulane University researcher led a team that made discoveries that could result in significantly faster charging of electric vehicles and portable devices like cell phones and laptops.

Michael Naguib, the Ken & Ruth Arnold Early Career Professor in Science and Engineering, has led the award-winning team in developing novel nanoscale materials to achieve high power and energy densities.

Published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, the team discovered the new material has the potential to cut charging times down from hours to minutes. Titled “Engineering the Interlayer Spacing by Pre‐Intercalation for High-Performance Supercapacitor MXene Electrodes in Room-Temperature Ionic Liquid,” the team’s work has been chosen for the publication’s back cover.

Naguib's research is supported by the Department of Energy's Energy Frontier Research Center (DOE-EFRC) as part of the Fluid Interface Reactions, Structures, and Transport (FIRST) center and focuses on MXenes, promising energy storage materials that are conductive and can host ions such as lithium between layers. Room-temperature ionic liquids are promising electrolytes because they are more stable and have a higher energy density. However, because their ions are so large and unable to pass through the MXene layers, the amount of energy stored is limited.

Naguib specializes in two-dimensional materials and electrochemical energy storage. According to him, the just shift toward renewable energy has created a dire need for electrochemical energy storage devices that can handle high charging rates and have a large capacity.

Naguib has received several national awards for his work in energy materials, including one of the DOE-ten EFRC's Ten at Ten Awards and the 2018 KROTO Award for outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in analytics related to advances in innovation, recognized him as a Highly Cited Researcher in 2018. He recently received an NSF CAREER award to study the synthesis of two-dimensional materials.

