Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union is supporting Covenant House's Back-to-School Supply Drive

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - In preparations for the new school year, the Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union is supporting the Back-to-School Supply Drive presented by Covenant House New Orleans by providing donations.

Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union (GNO FCU) was established 86 years ago, and its goal is to provide its members with Better Banking and a safe and secure place to save and borrow. Today, GNO FCU has become a full-service financial institution that serves over 15,000 members.

Covenant House New Orleans (CHNO) is the 4th highest-rated non-profit organization that helps young people overcome homelessness and trafficking. Every year, Covenant House helps over 900 youth and children ages 22 and under. They are committed to help and protect suffering children on the street by providing basic necessities, such as food, clothing, and shelter, at no cost. CHNO also provides protection, cares for the children, teaches them about positive values such as honesty and trust, helps them make better decisions for their future, and provides the children with guidelines, plans, and options.

The President and CEO of Covenant House, Shelley Sanders said that CHNO's mission is to provide sanctuary and work to children and fulfill their educational needs. She added that GNO FCU's mission of 'not for profit, not for charity, but for service' represents why CHNO helps the less fortunate and that every donation can help educate the children.

Through this collaboration, CHNO has collected a total of 250 school supply items and has received a $500 check from GNO FCU employees, which they donated through the Hope, Heart, and Soul (HH&S) program.

Those who are interested in helping can visit the official website of GNO FCU or CHNO.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.