Computer science professor was awarded a grant to combat social engineering attacks

Pankaj Patel/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Phani Vadrevu, a computer science professor at the University of New Orleans, has been awarded a $1.2 million grant by the National Science Foundation to combat social engineering attacks.

Social engineering attacks are attempts from external parties to access your personal information or even your money. These attacks can come in the form of survey scams, phishing attempts, scareware, or others, and these things can cause malware or ransomware infections to your computers.

Phani Vadrevu earned his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia and works at the University of New Orleans (UNO) as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science. He is also part of the UNO Cyber Center, a group that consists of faculty members, full-time researchers, and students that focuses on solving cybersecurity problems.

This project is a result of a collaboration with UNO's Cyber Center, Stonybrook University in New York, and the University of Georgia. It is a four-year research project that will use the grant provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to improve the understanding of web-based social engineering and provide a significant impact on user protection.

The project will use artificial intelligence to track and model online attacks. Vadrevu said that the grant will be used to develop client-side defenses against web-based social engineering attacks, and the goal of the project is to develop AI-based defenses to protect users from these online attacks.

Vadrevu's team will develop a comprehensive framework that can discover, model, and defend against social engineering attacks. The researchers are also planning to develop targeted web-crawling techniques which can harvest, analyze, and categorize instances of new social engineering attacks automatically. These defense systems will help the researchers learn how the attacks work and it is expected to detect new attacks in real-time.

