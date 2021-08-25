Two Scientists receive the 36th Annual Alton Ochsner Award for Research on Smoking and Disease

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Peter G. Shields, M.D., and K. Michael Cummings, Ph.D., M.P.H. have been awarded the 36th annual Alton Ochsner Award Relating Smoking and Disease.

Dr. Cummings is a Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Professor, co-leader of the Tobacco Control Research Program, Hollings Cancer Center at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Shields is a Deputy Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and thoracic oncologist with The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Shields and Dr. Cummings join a list of more than 55 scientists, researchers, and industry leaders honored by Ochsner Health over the last three and a half decades. Presented annually, this prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the understanding of the link between smoking and disease, and also the development of novel treatment modalities. Alton Ochsner, M.D., co-founder of the Ochsner Clinic (now Ochsner Health) in New Orleans, is honored with the award. Dr. Ochsner published the first evidence that smoking was the leading cause of lung cancer in 1939.

Dr. Shields' research focuses on phenotypes and gene-environment interactions that are linked to cancer risk, specifically breast cancer and lung cancer. This study examines smoking-related biomarkers of exposure and harm. Dr. Shields is currently leading a clinical study to investigate the effects of electronic cigarette use in smokers.

Dr. Cummings' research identifies practical methods for delivering smoking cessation treatments to smokers and assesses the impact of local, state, national, and international policies aimed at reducing smoking. Dr. Cummings, in particular, pioneered the use of telephone contact to promote smoking cessation and led the effort to uncover harmful industrial practices that induced cigarette smoking.

More information about this annual award can be found here.

