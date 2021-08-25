Celebrate your child's birthday party at Café du Monde

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Celebrate your children's birthday party at Café du Monde in City Park. Café du Monde has various locations but the one location available for parties is the one in City Park, located at 56 Dreyfous Dr. New Orleans, Lousiana.

Café du Monde was first established in 1862. Originally, it was a traditional coffee shop that serves coffee, beignets, and others. The coffees are either served Au Lait, which means mixed half and half with hot milk, or Black. Beignets on the other hand are square-shaped and French-style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar.

The party can have up to 20 guests and includes beignets, drinks, and hats. You can also add some more beignets and drinks for additional guests. Café du Monde offers an outdoor setting covered with a large patio. Chairs, tables, and tablecloths are provided, so you just need to bring your own decorations and you can even bring your own additional food and drinks.

The place provided by the cafe is versatile. The space is available for you to decorate if you want. But, if you don't really have the time or energy for decorations, the space provided already looks great for a birthday party, especially since it is located within the City Park. You can have the party in the morning or early afternoon depending on availability, and the restaurant gives 1 hour to set up the party and 30 minutes for cleanup.

The restaurant is also located right next to Stanley Ray playground and there is a pond nearby as well. So, if you want to extend the party, you can just move the party to the playground.

For more information, visit their official website.

