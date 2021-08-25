Cheryl Teamer of New Orleans & Company passed away at 58

New Orleans & Company

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans & Company's Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Cheryl Teamer has died at the age of 58, and the New Orleans & Company shared their condolences.

Teamer was a New Orleans native. Her father, Charles Teamer, was a senior vice president of Dillard University and was the first black member of the Dock Board, and her mother, Mary Teamer, founded the Dillard's championship women's basketball team served as their head coach for 23 years.

Teamer first attended Spellman College and then graduated from Tulane Law School in 1989. Teamer was involved in New Orleans' political circles for a long time. After she graduated, Teamer worked as a staff attorney in the state House of Representatives. She then served 8 years in the Morial administration and then went on to work at Adams & Reese, where she specialized in governmental affairs.

After that, Teamer served as the Regional Vice President for Government Relations at Harrah's Entertainment, and in 2009, she founded Teamer Strategy Group, a company dedicated to advocacy, government relations, business development, project management, event coordination, and strategic planning.

Cheryl Teamer served as the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs of New Orleans & Company since 2014. Teamer was an advocate for the hospitality workforce and has contributed a lot to the mission of New Orleans & Company, which includes organizing numerous job fests for the community.

Throughout her life, Teamer had a passion for public service and she was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations.

President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, Stephen Perry said that Teamer had one of the biggest hearts and that her loss is immeasurable and incalculable.

