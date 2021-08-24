3rd annual Small Business Growth Academy by Delgado and Cox Communications

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Delgado Community College in collaboration with Cox Communications has announced the 3rd annual Small Business Growth Academy.

Small Business Growth Academy is an eight-week program that provides education and leadership development to various suppliers in Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida. Those three areas are a part of the Cox Southeast region service area and the program is intended to improve the operational sustainability and scalability of the suppliers.

The Supplier Pillar Lead for Cox Communication's Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Council, Michael Glorioso said that they are excited to partner with Delgado Community College to host the Small Business Growth Academy for the third time. He added that participants will be able to learn core skills related to sustainability and business management, which include, project management, accounting, and organizational performance.

Through the program, participants will also learn how to develop growth strategies that suit their businesses. The program modules will be led by the Delgado faculty and they will be delivered virtually through Delgado's Canvas platform.

The program is limited to 30 participants, and non-suppliers of Cox who are certified minority-owned businesses are welcome to apply, but the program will prioritize suppliers of Cox. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive continuing education units.

The Vice President of the New Orleans market, Kevin Monroe said that as a company, Cox is committed to inclusion, diversity, and equity. This partnership with Delgado helps the company implement its commitment to supplier diversity, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate the growth of diverse supplies.

The program will hold an orientation online on September 20, and the first module will also be held online on September 25. The deadline for enrollment is on September 17. For more information, click here, or contact Khalid Gross at kgross@dcc.edu or 504-671-5563.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.