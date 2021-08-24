St. John Parish Andouille Festival Cancelation

LaPlace, LA – The St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Festival Committee has decided to cancel the 2021 Andouille Festival due to COVID concerns. This festival will be postponed until further notice.

Previously, St John Parish through its website invited any individuals to attend the 47th Annual Andouille Festival presented by Marathon Petroleum Company, LP will be held at the Thomas F. Daley Memorial (Hwy 51) Park from October 15 to October 17, 2021.

The three-day festival is an exhilarating celebration of savory foods, including Andouille, performing arts, outdoor entertainment, crafts, and activities for the entire family. Every year, thousands of people congregate on the festival grounds for a fun-filled weekend, highlighted by cooking contests in which contestants prepare recipes using Andouille in three categories: gumbo, jambalaya, and other special dishes.

The first Andouille Festival, known as the “LaPlace Andouille Festival,” was held in October 1972 at the LaPlace Drag Strip. The festival concept arose after Mentor Landry mentioned the need for a community festival to then-L'Observateur newspaper editor Joseph Lucia Sr. Frank Fagot of the LaPlace Volunteer Fire Department came up with the idea and began organizing the community event. Joe Lucia's informative editorial persuaded the locals that this was a worthwhile project for the community to pursue.

The LaPlace Fire Department launched a long-term fund-raising project in St. John Parish with its immediate success and popularity. The festival took place at the LaPlace Drag Strip until 1983 when the property was sold and the festival moved several times.

The Andouille Festival began with the intention to bring together local civic and family groups to participate in various booths. The true success of the festival was the creation of an atmosphere of local pride and togetherness. In 1989, the fire department decided to sell its private enterprise then the Andouille Festival relocated to St. Charles Parish.

