Local Special Purpose District Election to Impact Climate Resiliency in Pierce County

Pierce Conservation District Board of Supervisors Election Photo by PCD

PUYALLUP, WA - Date – Pierce County voters can impact local conservation work by participating in Pierce Conservation District’s 2023 Board of Supervisors election to be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Pierce Conservation District (PCD) is a special purpose district that works with the community in a non-regulatory, volunteer capacity to improve water quality, promote sustainable agriculture, create thriving habitats, and build a just and healthy food system. PCD’s Supervisors are public officials who serve without compensation and assist in the equitable allocation of programs and services for all including education, community engagement, and financial and technical assistance.

“We appreciate all of the Pierce County voters residing in our service area who take the time to elect board members to represent the communities we serve,” notes current PCD Board of Supervisors Chair, Jeanette Dorner.

Three candidates made application to run in this year’s election and candidate statements can be found at www.piercecd.org. The Tacoma Pierce County League of Women Voters will hold a virtual Candidate Forum on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980812284?pwd=NzFNTGtOYXpUL09vRVVkcUhYc3FFdz09.

The Candidate Forum will be available for viewing on the League’s website beginning Monday, March 6. Eligible voters located in the District’s service area can cast an in-person ballot on March 15, 2023, between 4 pm and 8 pm at the Pioneer Park Pavilion during the District’s Annual Celebration. More information on Pierce Conservation District’s election can be found at How to Vote in District Elections | Pierce Conservation District, WA (piercecd.org)

To learn more about the work of Pierce Conservation, sign up for their newsletter, visit their website at www.piercecd.org, watch this informative video, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Pierce Conservation District: Pierce Conservation District is a local government that works with the community to improve water quality, promote sustainable agriculture, create thriving habitats, and build a just and healthy food system for all through education, community engagement, and financial and technical assistance. To learn more, visit www.piercecd.org or watch this video.