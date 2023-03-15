This March Cold Snap Is Dogwood Winter!

Here in the Southern Appalachians, we just went from 80-degree Fahrenheit temperatures all the way to freezing temperatures in the low 40's and 20's. So, what is causing this drastic change in the weather? It's called Dogwood Winter.

Dogwood Tree in Full Bloom Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Oldtimers and Southerners refer to this winter cold snap as Dogwood Winter as the Dogwood Trees are in bloom right now and when they bloom it causes a dramatic change in the weather. In about a week the temperatures will return back to its warm Spring origin but until then we will have a few more days of coats and coveralls.

Normally Dogwood Winter occurs in mid-April but surprisingly here we are about a month early.

Native Americans used Dogwood Winter as a sign of when to know when it was safe to plant their Spring crops as this helped to prevent the hard freeze of Dogwood Winter from attacking their plants.

After Dogwood Winter hits, the next "little Winters" as they are known will be Blackberry Winter and Whippoorwill Winter.

During Blackberry Winter, the blackberries will be in full bloom and during this time the Appalachians will have another cold snap. However, this is good for the blackberry plants as the cold snap helps to set the buds on the blackberries cane.

Last but not least will be Whippoorwill Winter. Whippoorwill Winter should be the last cold snap and the last of the cool Winter. This should occur in mid to late May, but it could be earlier as Dogwood Winter was. During this time, you will be able to hear the Whippoorwill's song in the early mornings and evenings.

As you all can probably tell even with Spring just around the corner and the warm temperatures already here, we still have several cold snaps to go!