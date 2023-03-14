A Native Appalachian Tree Is Responsible For Root Beer!

Did you know one of America's most common and favorite beverages was created from a tree that is native here in the Southern Appalachian Mountains?

Early European settlers used the roots of Sassafras trees to make root beer! They also used birch and wintergreen. Native Americans used Sassafras as medicine including but not limited to Seminole of the Southeast, the Iroquois of the Northeast and the Cherokee that used Sassafras as a blood purifier. They used the roots, berries, bark and the flowers off of the tree!

Black Bear in A Sassafras Tree Eating Berries.Photo byGracie Latrelle

The Cherokees also used Sassafras as an intestinal worm medicine and for colds.

So, what made this medication plant an ingredient of a favorite soda beverage? Let's find out!

When European Colonists came over to America, they also brought their medieval tradition of making "small beer". Small beers were low-alcoholic beers that were safer to drink versus the water and with the low-alcohol content of it would more than likely not cause you to get drunk during the day.

They brewed small beer by shortening the fermentation time of the brew or by using grain from a stronger beer.

Black Bear Eating Sassafras BerriesPhoto byGracie Latrelle

When the colonists later discovered Native Americans using Sassafras and other plants for health purposes, they decided to add Sassafras to their small beer brew and root beer was born!

However, for Native Americans this new root-based drink was not for recreational consumption as it sometimes didn't taste the best and some of them had harmful side effects. Sassafras has antiseptic and analgesic properties and too much of it can cause liver damage.

In the 1870's root beer began hitting the market thanks to a Philadelphia pharmacist named Charles E. Hires who had tasted a delicious root beer at an inn on his honeymoon. Hires begged the innkeeper's wife for the recipe and after getting it took it to local college professors to get it adjusted for commercial production.

The professors came up with two things for Hires. First, they came up with a way to change the ingredients into a shelf stable powder as root beer powder was easier to sell and distribute for a base of good non-alcoholic drink. After figuring this out, they eliminated the strong laxative effect of the original recipe. Hires then began selling his newfound root powder to local miners as root tea. The product did not sale very well at first, so Hires's friend told him to use a more masculine name, so he went back to the drawing board and decided to call his product root beer. After changing the name, his product was a success. Hire's Root Beer is no longer on the market, but it inspired several companies including Barq's Root Beer which was later bought by Coca-Cola in 1995. In 1919 A&W also began making root beer. Both of these products can still be purchased today.

In the 1960's the FDA banned Sassafras as a food additive in the United States due to its liver-damaging effects and now days root beer is made from a variety of extracts to imitate the flavor of Sassafras.

