Nancy Ward, A Beloved Woman of The Cherokee Nation & A Political Leader

Nancy Ward or "Nanyehi", as she was known to the Cherokee, which means "One who goes about" was born in 1738 and passed in 1822 or 1824 in the Cherokee capital Chota. Chota is today within modern Monroe County in Southeastern Tennessee.

Her mother was the sister of Attakullakulla. Attakullakulla was often called "Little Carpenter" by the English and was an influential Cherokee leader and one of the tribe's "First Beloved Man". Her mother was also a member of the "Wolf Clan". Her father was "Fivekiller" according to her descendant John Walker "Jack" Hildebrand. Fivekiller was a member of Lenape (Delaware tribe). Some of the Lenape tribal members had migrated west across the Appalachian Mountains far from their coastal Atlantic territories.

Nancy Ward's Gravesite Photo by Gracie Latrelle

In Nancy's teens, she married Tsu-la or Kingfisher in Cherokee and according to historians he was a part of the Deer Clan. By the time Nancy was seventeen, she and Kingfisher had two children, Catherine Ka-Ti Walker and Littlefellow Hiskyteehee Fivekiller.

In 1755, Nancy accompanied her husband Fivekiller in the Battle of Taliwa. The Battle of Taliwa was when the Cherokee tribe fought their common enemy, the Muscogee people or "Creek" tribe. Nancy and Fivekiller traveled to the field in North Georgia and while in battle Nancy chewed Fivekiller's bullets to create more jagged edges before he loaded them inside his gun.

Sadly, during this battle Fivekiller was killed but Nancy didn't give up. Instead, she grabbed her husband's gun and led the Cherokee to victory.

Tennessee Sign for Nancy Ward Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Due to her bravery and heroism, the Cherokee tribe awarded her the title of "Ghigau" which means "Beloved Woman" in Cherokee. They also made her the only female voting member of the Cherokee General Council and the leader of the Women's Council of Clan Representatives, which allowed her to become an ambassador and negotiator for her people.

She also advocated for peace and coexistence with the European Americans. When the British built frontier posts and military stations on military land, a group of settlers killed a group of Cherokee in present-day West Virginia. The Cherokee were returning from helping the British take over Fort Duquesne at present day Pittsburgh. Outraged by this news, the Cherokee killed over 20 settlers in retaliation. For the next two years conflict continued to break out and eventually resulted in the Cherokee capturing Fort Loudon on the Tellico River in August of 1760.

Following the attack on Fort Watauga in present day Elizabeth, Tennessee and having the authority to save captives, Nancy saved a lady settler named Lydia (Russel) Bean. She brought Miss Bean inside her own home and nursed her and her wounds and helped bring her back to health.

Lyndia thankful for Nancy in returned showed her a new loom-weaving technique which Nancy then taught others. The women had mostly made garments by sewing a combination of processed hides, cotton, wool and handwoven vegetal fiber cloth. The cotton and wool cloth were bought from traders.

Lydia also brought two of her dairy cows from the English settlement while she was living with Nancy and taught the Cherokee women how to milk the cows and then process the milk.

Nancy was also responsible for saving a lot of the white men's lives during the Revolutionary War by warning them of attacks as she was aiming for a peaceful resolution and to prevent further attacks of her people.

Nancy was also against the selling of Cherokee land to the white saying "don't part with any more of our lands but continue on it and enlarge your farms and cultivate and raise corn and cotton and we, your mothers and sisters will make clothing for you... It was our desire to forewarn you all not to part with our lands."

Sadly, Nancy's request was ignored, and the "Trail of Tears" began.