Cades, SC

This Cabin in Cades Cove Was Sponsored by Log Cabin Syrup!

Photography Adventures By Gracie L

Cades Cove is home to lots of incredible sights from the scenery to the wildlife all the way to the historic cabins and homeplaces. One of many cabins that visitors can visit while driving through is John Olivers Cabin which is the first cabin and homeplace on the loop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nRkF_0l8ksZgm00
John Oliver's Cabin in Cades CovePhoto byGracie Latrelle

The exhibit was made possible by a grant from the company Aurora Foods, which are the makers of Log Cabin Syrup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZVlF_0l8ksZgm00
The Sign at John Oliver's CabinPhoto byGracie Latrelle

John Oliver's Cabin is one of the oldest cabins in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The exact year that the cabin was built is unknown, but it was built in the early 1820's.

The Oliver's were some of the first Euro-Americans to settle inside Cades Cove. The John and Lucretia Oliver arrived in Cades Cove in 1818.

The cabin was built with surprisingly no nails or pegs but instead was built with the help of gravity. The Oliver's used notched corners to make the cabin stand upright. This helped to weatherproof the cabin since they could place chinking materials between the cabin's wooden slats. Each of the cabin's 3,000 shakes (wooden shingles) were made by hand and the doors to the cabin were built small to help conserve the heat and to minimize having to cut the structural logs.

Members of the Oliver family lived here in the Cove for centuries until the land was sold to the government for the National Park.

To this day millions of visitors of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and visitors of Cades Cove can truly appreciate and admire the hard work that John and the Olivers put into this cabin and the next time you put that delicious Log Cabin Syrup on your pancakes be sure to remember their generosity for giving their grant for John Oliver's Cabin!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cades Cove# History# Foods# National Parks# Mountains

Comments / 2

Published by

I’m a wildlife, nature and history photographer that resides in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. I love bringing the joy of nature into everyone’s lives! Let the adventures begin and remember “Every Photo Has A Story!”.

Georgia State
13K followers

More from Photography Adventures By Gracie L

This March Cold Snap Is Dogwood Winter!

Here in the Southern Appalachians, we just went from 80-degree Fahrenheit temperatures all the way to freezing temperatures in the low 40's and 20's. So, what is causing this drastic change in the weather? It's called Dogwood Winter.

Read full story
4 comments

A Native Appalachian Tree Is Responsible For Root Beer!

Did you know one of America's most common and favorite beverages was created from a tree that is native here in the Southern Appalachian Mountains?. Early European settlers used the roots of Sassafras trees to make root beer! They also used birch and wintergreen. Native Americans used Sassafras as medicine including but not limited to Seminole of the Southeast, the Iroquois of the Northeast and the Cherokee that used Sassafras as a blood purifier. They used the roots, berries, bark and the flowers off of the tree!

Read full story
21 comments

What Causes a Wild Turkey's Feathers To Shimmer?

Wild Turkeys are one of the most beautiful birds of the Appalachian Mountains and one of the most unique! While on your annual trip to the Appalachians you will more than likely come across one of these majestic birds as their range is everywhere at every elevation.

Read full story
2 comments

Can An Egg with Two Yolks Inside Hatch Twins?

With male and female birds continuing to work on building their nests in the birdhouses. It's safe to say that hatching season is just around the corner!. So, what happens when a female lays an egg with two yolks inside? Let's find out!

Read full story
21 comments
Cleveland, TN

The Story of The Blue Hole at Red Clay State Park

Nestled between Cohutta, Georgia and Cleveland, Tennessee lies Red Clay State Park home to the famous natural landmark, the Blue Hole. The Blue Hole arises from beneath a limestone ledge to form a deep blue pool that flows into nearby Mill Creek, a tributary of the Coosa and Conasauga (pronounced con-a-sog-ga) river systems.

Read full story
4 comments

Nancy Ward, A Beloved Woman of The Cherokee Nation & A Political Leader

Nancy Ward or "Nanyehi", as she was known to the Cherokee, which means "One who goes about" was born in 1738 and passed in 1822 or 1824 in the Cherokee capital Chota. Chota is today within modern Monroe County in Southeastern Tennessee.

Read full story
3 comments

Remember To Watch Out for Rabbit Nests in Your Yard This Spring While Mowing the Lawn!

With Spring just around the corner, the dormant grass is beginning to come back alive and with that being said lawn mowing season is just around the corner and so is Rabbit nesting season!

Read full story
5 comments

Is It Safe to Place Our Bird Feeders Out with The Avian Bird Flu?

With the breakout out of the deadly Avian Bird flu affecting all types of birds including raptors like Bald Eagles, Red Tailed Hawks, Great Horned Owls, Red Shouldered Hawks, Barred Owls and Geese, it's safe to say everyone is concerned about the future of our feathered friends but there is hope.

Read full story

How To Keep Squirrels from Attacking Your Bird Feeder

Don't get me wrong each animal has the right to eat some sort of food but once the squirrels find that bird feeder that you just filled up, they always come back to the feeder and empty it instead of eating the corn and etc. that you scattered out for them so how do we stop this madness and still yet the squirrels get to eat too! Let's look at a few ways!

Read full story
60 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Name The Baby Porcupine at The Chattanooga Zoo!

The Chattanooga Zoo has welcomed an adorable new zoo member!. Adult African Cape Porcupines Tommy and Pookie Prickles have welcomed a beautiful baby girl porcupine into the world! She is also the younger sister of Penny Prickles.

Read full story
15 comments
Dawsonville, GA

The Tallest Cascading Waterfall East of the Mississippi River

Nestled in the North Georgia mountains, lies Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge. The state park is located northeast of Dawsonville, Georgia and is the tallest cascading waterfall East of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
3 comments

The History Of Sherman's Civil War Necktie!

Alot of us here in the South grow up in and around Civil War history. From Virginia all the way to Texas and Louisiana, the Civil War affected everywhere and anything in its path.

Read full story
32 comments

The Road into Cade Cove is Not the Original Road!

With millions of folks around the nation and world for that matter coming to visit The Great Smoky Mountains National Park each year, it's safe to say that the roads are used to their maximum now days, but did you know that the road into Cades Cove is not the original route that the settlers used?

Read full story

The Life of a Honeybee

The life of a Honeybee that I have experienced as a family beekeeper. The Queen Honeybee is the largest bee in the swarm and reigns over the entire hive. The Queen bee is responsible for laying the eggs which will later turn into young worker bees. She will lay her eggs in what is known as honeycomb. Honeycomb or bee's wax if you will is created by honeybees spitting. The honeycomb will be formed into hexagons.

Read full story
6 comments

The Red Wolf That Once Roamed The Appalachians

The Red Wolf once roamed these Appalachian Blue Ridge Hills and the Southeastern United States in abundant numbers. Now there are only 15 to 17 wild Red Wolves in the Eastern United States and only 241 Red Wolves in captivity. Their numbers are truly at an unstable and scary number, but each litter of pups produced is helping this species come back from its critically endangered population.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Daffodils Are a True Sign of Spring!

Alot of people notice the beautiful yellow flowers that grow in people's yards and most commonly on the side of the road banks, these flowers are called Daffodils. Daffodils come in many colors, and some even consist of being two mixed colors for instance white with a yellow center.

Read full story
6 comments

The Truth Behind the Cherokee Rose

The Cherokee Rose, a symbol of truth, suffering and faith. The Cherokee Rose stands for many things when it comes to its Cherokee heritage. Some people say that the white petals of the rose represent the clans of the Cherokee while the yellow center represents the gold for which the land was stolen. Others say the yellow or "gold" in the center represents the white man's selfishness of harvesting the gold found in the Cherokee land.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

How Are Trout Stocked in The State of Georgia?

With Georgia having over 4,000 trout streams it's safe to say that trout stocking is a major event!. Stocking begins in late March through October by the Wildlife Resources Division and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service. They will stock streams by their pressure, accessibility and water conditions to keep up with acceptable catch rates. The trout that they will stock will range from Rainbow Trout to Brook Trout all the way to Brown Trout.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Visit New Echota This Saturday for a Star Party!

This Saturday New Echota State Historic Site will be having a party underneath the stars from 7 PM EDT to 8 PM EDT. During this special program visitors will be able to view the beautiful night sky through a telescope while learning about telescopes and planisphere operation. Visitors will also be able to learn the importance of the constellations, the night sky and traditional Cherokee lore regarding the stars.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy