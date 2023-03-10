Is It Safe to Place Our Bird Feeders Out with The Avian Bird Flu?

With the breakout out of the deadly Avian Bird flu affecting all types of birds including raptors like Bald Eagles, Red Tailed Hawks, Great Horned Owls, Red Shouldered Hawks, Barred Owls and Geese, it's safe to say everyone is concerned about the future of our feathered friends but there is hope.

Male Pine Warbler Eating a Suet. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

The Avian influenza (bird flu) refers to a disease caused by infection with avian influenza (Type A) viruses. Bird flu viruses affect the infected birds respiratory and gastrointestinal tract and has been identified with more than 100 different species around the world.

Aquatic birds including terns, gulls and shorebirds and wild waterfowl such as geese, swans and ducks have been the most receptive of this virus.

Most wild birds that are infected with this deadly virus do not even show signs of being of being infected.

The most recent bird flu is affecting raptors, waterfowl, domestic poultry like chickens and shorebirds of the United States and Canada. The current strain of the bird flu (H5N1) is referred to as highly pathogenic avian influenza or (HPAI).

The transmission of this virus is very rare to humans though. Only one person in the United States has contracted the virus but it's always safe to wash your hands after handling anything that could be associated with the virus.

One of the main questions is "is it okay to still place your bird feeders outside?". As of right now there is no reason as to why we shouldn't put our feathered friends' feeders up as the bird flu is only wide spreading to waterfowl and raptors. Less than 2% of songbirds have contracted the virus according to the National Wildlife Disease Program.

The program only promotes taking down your feeders if you have domestic poultry.