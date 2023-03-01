The History Of Sherman's Civil War Necktie!

Alot of us here in the South grow up in and around Civil War history. From Virginia all the way to Texas and Louisiana, the Civil War affected everywhere and anything in its path.

One of the most common artifacts that can still be spotted today is Sherman's railroad neckties but what exactly are they? Let's go a little deeper into the story!

Sherman's Neckties were used during the Civil War as a railway-destruction. They are named after the Union General William Tecumseh Sherman who was most commonly known for his "March to Sea" and for the burning of Atlanta, Georgia.

A necktie was formed by Union troops heating railway rails until they were bendable then several troops would take the rail and bend it into a necktie. They most commonly used trees to twist it into the loops or neckties if you will.

Sherman's Necktie at Allatoona Pass Battlefield Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Even though the neckties are named after Sherman, surprising enough Sherman did order destruction during his Atlanta Campaign but not the railroad ties! Here's what he said.

"In case of the sounds of serious battle Major-General Mcpherson will close in on General Schofield but otherwise will keep every man of his command at work in destroying the railroad by tearing up track, burning the ties and iron, and twisting the bars when hot. Officers should be instructed that bars simply bent may be used again, but when red hot they are twisted out of line they cannot be used again. Pile the ties into shape for a bonfire, put the rails across and when red hot in the middle, let a man at each end twist the bar so that its surface becomes spiral. Wm. T. Sherman, Special Field Orders, July 18, 1864."

Sherman's Necktie at Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Three days after this letter was sent only one railroad into Atlanta was still intact. The Confederacy had little supplies of iron and few foundries to roll the rails making this destruction very difficult to repair.

However, the South took the North's ideas and let us say "turned the tables" on them. In the early days of the Franklin-Nashville Campaign of late 1864, the Confederacy employed very similar tactics against Sherman's supply line, the Western and Atlantic Railroad from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia. The deformed rails by fire were known to Confederate Soldiers of the Army of Tennessee as "Old Mrs. Lincoln's Hair Pins".

To this day several neckties can still be seen including but not limited to Allatoona Pass Battlefield and The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum.