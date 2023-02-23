Daffodils Are a True Sign of Spring!

Photography Adventures By Gracie L

Alot of people notice the beautiful yellow flowers that grow in people's yards and most commonly on the side of the road banks, these flowers are called Daffodils.

Daffodils come in many colors, and some even consist of being two mixed colors for instance white with a yellow center.

Yellow Daffodil in Full BloomPhoto byGracie Latrelle

Daffodils are named after a Greek myth. A nymph called Echo fell head over heels in love with a Greek named Narcissus, who told her to leave him alone. She lived heartbroken and alone and Nemesis, the God of Revenge, heard about the sad story and lured Narcissus to a pool. Narcissus was so distracted by his handsome reflection that he fell into the pond and drowned. Afterwards he turned into a flower which I am sure we can all guess which flower that would be!

Daffodils are a true sign of Spring. Before long each and every flower will raise its head from the ground for us all to admire including other Spring favorites like Tulips, Pansy's, Peony's and Hyacinths!

Daffodils are said to symbolize new beginnings and friendship. They are also known to be associated with Easter with their Spring flower background as well!

A Whole Cluster of DaffodilsPhoto byGracie Latrelle

They are also the national flower of Wales and are traditionally worn on St. David's Day.

If the conditions are right a Daffodil can bloom for decades. Some Daffodils have even been known to bloom up to 50 years! Right conditions for a Daffodil require good water drainage, unmown grass and sunlight. Hillsides and open spaces are perfect ideal spots for Daffodils to grow!

A Beautiful Yellow Daffodil in Full Bloom.Photo byGracie Latrelle

Daffodil bulbs are poisonous to animals though. Squirrels will not eat Daffodils due to this reasoning so it's best to plant the bulbs away from your dogs and cats.

Late September to early October are your prime times to plant these gorgeous flowers as they need 12 weeks of cold Winter to bloom. There are over 200 species of Daffodils, so they are lots of varieties to pick from when planting them!

However, if you decide to pick your loved one a vase full of these flowers it's best to keep them separate from any other flower as Daffodils can shorten the life of the other flowers due to the latex that they release through their stems.

Published by

I’m a wildlife, nature and history photographer that resides in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. I love bringing the joy of nature into everyone’s lives! Let the adventures begin and remember “Every Photo Has A Story!”.

Georgia State
