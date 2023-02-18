Visit New Echota This Saturday for a Star Party!

This Saturday New Echota State Historic Site will be having a party underneath the stars from 7 PM EDT to 8 PM EDT.

The Council House at New Echota State Historic Site Photo by Gracie Latrelle

During this special program visitors will be able to view the beautiful night sky through a telescope while learning about telescopes and planisphere operation. Visitors will also be able to learn the importance of the constellations, the night sky and traditional Cherokee lore regarding the stars.

The Milky Way Photo by Gracie Latrelle

A warming space will also be offered as well as warm drinks to keep everyone refreshed and toasty while viewing the beautiful night sky!

To reserve a space please contact the New Echota Historic Office at 706-624-1321

Admission to the event is $3.25 for children under 6, $5.00 for 6 to 17 years of age, $7.00 for adults and $6.50 for seniors 62 and over.

The Printing Press inside the Print Shop at New Echota State Historic Site Photo by Gracie Latrelle

If weather prevents the event from happening this Saturday it will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, February 25th.

The New Echota Historic Site is where the last Cherokee Capital was established before the saddened "Trail of Tears" began. This site has seen many incredible things including the first Cherokee Newspaper, the "Cherokee Phoenix" which was the first newspaper to be written in the Cherokee language which still prints to this day.

The Cherokee Phoenix Printing Press at New Echota Photo by Gracie Latrelle

New Echota was also one of the earliest experiments of self-government by a Native American tribe and was also the site of a major historic court case that involved the U.S Supreme Court that sadly led to the "Trail of Tears".

The symbols for the newspaper displayed at the Print Shop. This is how the terms upper and lower case were established. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Many structures still stand today including the Council House, Supreme Court House, Missionary Samuel Worcester's Home, Print Shop, and an 1805 store which consists of barrels that are labeled James Vann from The Chief Vann House.

The New Echota Supreme Court House Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Every Georgia State Park is truly a natural wonder but to be able to visit this beautiful State Historic Park underneath the gorgeous stars that's going to be a true event!