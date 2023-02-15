Look Out for These Beautiful Wildflowers This Spring!

With Spring only less than 5 weeks away, the Appalachian Forest floor is fixing to be covered with the most beautiful wildflowers and blooms.

Wildflowers will start their blooming season in mid-March to early April. The colors will range from blues to yellows all the way to pinks and purples. Nature's colors and shapes are truly endless when it comes to wildflowers!

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Collecting Nectar from A Cardinal Flower in Cades Cove. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Some of your most common flowers you will spot in the mountains will include Bloodroot, Dwarf Violet Iris, Bird's Foot Violet, Confederate Violets, Sweet White Violets, Common Blue Violets, Wood Violets, Halberd-Leaved Violets, Wood Anemone, Canadian Wood Betony, Toadshade Trillium, Catesby's Trillium, Sweet White Trillium, Yellow Trillium, Rue Anemone, Purple Phacelia, Wild Geraniums, Orange Jewelweed (Spotted Touch-Me-Not), Red Cardinal Flowers and Blue Cardinal Flowers.

Bloodroot near Little River in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Bloodroot one of the flowers I just mentioned before is an herb native to the Appalachians. It has many amazing factors to health including helping inflammation, coughing, growth of new blood vessels, infections and for cancer treatment as well. Native Americans used Bloodroot as a dye, love charm, pain relief, fever relief, a medicine, gangrene and for wound infections.

Yellow Trillium near Little River in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

Each and every wildflower has a special meaning to being here but not all flowers are safe to consume or eat or to even touch! "Cow Itch" as us Southerners call it has some of the most beautiful orange wildflowers that you have ever seen but by touching this flower you will be covered in an itchy rash for one to two weeks.

Wild Geraniums on Rich Mountain Road in Cades Cove Photo by Gracie Latrelle

With all of this being said it's always a good idea to have a flower identification book with you or just don't touch the flower until you have identified it.

Blue Cardinal Flower in Cades Cove near Henry Whitehead's Cabin. Photo by Gracie Latrelle

However, when in Federal or State areas like State Parks and National Parks it is always a good idea to never pick any flower good or bad due to it being a federal offense that can result in a fine. Many animals like the Honeybee depend on these flowers to collect nectar to produce honey for their hive.