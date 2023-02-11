Bald Eagles Are Making A Record Comeback

In 1995, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service downlisted the Bald Eagle to threatened and in 1999 proposed the species to be taken of the Endangered Species List. In 2007 the Bald Eagle was officially removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species.

Bald Eagle Flying by The Nest at Berry CollegePhoto byGracie Latrelle

However, in Georgia, Bald Eagles are still considered to be a threatened species through the Georgia Endangered Wildlife Act but are making record nesting comebacks each year! In 2007, Georgia only had 100 occupied nesting sites in the entire state. Now that number has doubled to over 200 hundred occupied nests in the state and over 227 Eaglets hatched and fledged just last year!

Parent Eagle Feeding Their Two Babies at The NestPhoto byGracie Latrelle

DNR (The Department of Wildlife Resources) monitors each nest by helicopter at least twice a year to check up on the Eagles and make sure that the nests are healthy and active. They use binoculars to get a close sight on the nest without having to get too close or disturb its occupants. They visit the nests once in the month of January to determine occupancy and again in March and April to check on the Eaglets.

Juvenile Eagle Waiting on Lunch at The NestPhoto byGracie Latrelle

Bald Eagles are protected by The Bald and Golden Eagle Act so any interference of their nest, eggs or feathers can and will result in jail time and a fine up to $100,000 and up to $200,000 for organizations.

Adult Juvenile Eagle Perching on A BranchPhoto byGracie Latrelle

It is extremely important to alert your local Department of Wildlife Resources if you spot a Bald Eagles nest not only for research purposes but to also protect the nest and its occupants as each nest is truly important on the survival of the species.

I’m a wildlife, nature and history photographer that resides in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. I love bringing the joy of nature into everyone’s lives! Let the adventures begin and remember “Every Photo Has A Story!”.

