Fired by Putin, a Russian general who had cracked down on dissenters shockingly took his own life.

Photo byIvan AleksiconUnsplash

  • Former FSB colonel Sergei Makarov found dead in his suburban home in a cleara clear suicide
  • Alexei Makarov is a powerful figure in Russian law enforcement, working for organizations like the Department for Combating Organised Crime
  • Vladimir Makarov took his own life because of depression following a job loss
  • Kremlin has implemented an authoritarian grip on information, including independent media outlets being branded “foreign agents” or “undesirable organizations”
  • They repress public dissent against war with reports of over 19k people arrested during peaceful protests
  • Vladimir Makarov's death serves as a reminder of the cost associated with press freedom and human rights violations

In a notable move, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently removed Major General Vladimir Makarov from his position at the helm of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism - an organization notorious for its harsh suppression of journalists, opposition activists, and protests. One month later, it has gotten reported that General Makarov had taken his own life - illustrating yet another example of how far-reaching political decisions can have serious repercussions in Russia's turbulent landscape.

The Russian Interior Ministry major-general who got removed from his post last month has gotten found dead in a plain suicide. He had served as the second-in-command of the ministry's anti-"extremism" department - a designation that encompasses everything from opposition groups to media outlets banned for disseminating information deemed damaging by state authorities.

Tragedy struck the Russian security community when former FSB colonel Sergei Makarov got found dead in his suburban home with gunshot wounds to the head. Official reports claim he took his own life, making him yet another senior figure within Russia's intelligence agencies that have died in apparent suicides over recent months. Reports from relatives suggest a cause for despair - Colonel Maarof had lost his job and felt unable to cope with civilian life after years of service as an officer.

Alexei Makarov, a powerful figure in Russian law enforcement, has an extensive and varied career. He started out working for the Academy of Economic Security before moving into higher positions, like his role at the Department for Combating Organised Crime, inside Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Most recently, he got selected to join Centre "E", where the mission is to identify and combat extremist groups that pose threats to national security - including organizations led by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny such as the Anti-Corruption Foundation which have gotten flagged due to organizing anti-government protests or dissemination of information considered disadvantageous towards government operations.

Vladimir Makarov, a 72-year-old resident of the small village Golikov near Moscow, reportedly took his own life in tragic circumstances. According to reports from Russia's news agency TASS and WCHK-OGPU Telegram channel, close relatives believe he had become overwhelmed with depression following job loss before the event. His wife made this heartbreaking discovery when she found him alongside what they had speculated to be a weapon.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin has implemented an authoritarian grip on information and any narrative surrounding it. Independent media outlets in Russia have gotten branded "foreign agents" or “undesirable organizations” as a method of censorship by Mr. Putin, which effectively bans them from operating within Russian borders. Besides this crackdown on press freedom, public dissent against the war is being brutally repressed with reports showing over 19k people arrested during peaceful protests.

Vladimir Makarov's death is yet another example of the tragic consequences that can result from Russia’s authoritarian grip on information and public dissent. With independent media outlets being branded as “foreign agents” or “undesirable organizations”, it has become increasingly difficult for Russian citizens to express their opinions freely without fear of repercussion. The resulting climate of suppression in Russia has unfortunately led to several suicides among high-ranking officials, such as Major General Vladimir Makarov, whose untimely passing serves as a stark reminder of the cost associated with press freedom and human rights violations. It remains to be seen how this situation will develop in the coming weeks, but one thing is certain: these issues must get addressed if we are ever going to see genuine progress made toward greater democracy and stability in Russia.

