Full Tank Ahead: Biden's Plan to Keep Gas Prices in Check

In a groundbreaking move, the Biden Administration announced it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It marks one of several ongoing initiatives to help manage energy prices in anticipation of Russia upholding its current agreement on production cuts. These efforts are all part and parcel of the Obama-era Bipartisan Budget Act and FAST Acts passed back in 2015. It highlights how far 2020 strategies may stretch when looking at worldwide petroleum markets.

Last year, the Department of Energy considered cancelling its reserve sale due to record revenue. However, this has rapidly changed with the news that Russia will decrease its oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March. Phil Flynn from Price Futures Group believes President Biden is taking precautionary measures leading up to summer peaks in gas prices. They estimate that gas could reach $4/gallon! The SPR's pre-emptive move lets us all hope for reasonable fuel expenditure as we expect warmer weather.

Russia is reportedly taking action against Western sanctions by lowering oil production. Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, said they would reduce output by 500,000 barrels per day in March and restore market relations. It is n contrast to when President Biden took office just two months ago. The U. S reserves are sitting at around 638 million barrels. They predicted current reserve totals to reach their lowest point since 1983 at approximately 346 million barrels because of this latest release from the White House.

After Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) swiftly declined from an allowed maximum capacity of 713 million barrels to its current level. 371.6 million barrels as of February 2023 - making it the lowest since December 1983, according to data from Energy Information Administration (EIA). Suppose they removed another 26 million barrels without replenishment. In that case, this inventory might plummet below 346 million barrels, lower than any other period since August 1983!

Despite political divides, lawmakers from both parties have sought to take advantage of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) oil sales to finance spending proposals. Presidents used SPR oil availability to bring short-term relief for gas prices. This decision had got reversed late last year when Congress cancelled mandated future sales totalling 140 million barrels. Congress is showing its hesitancy regarding further depleting this vital source.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently approached the controversial topic of sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), voting to bring conditions on future transactions. With a massive majority, 331-97 in favour, they agreed that Chinese government control or ownership would get prohibited - cutting off one avenue for trade while promoting more oil and gas leasing through federal lands. The decision came after the DOE's almost politically split decision, aiming to give taxpayers stability with crude prices whilst granting certainty across industry sectors.

On Monday, the Department of Energy released an announcement that sent benchmark oil prices plunging–a fall exacerbated by U.S. inflation data later on February 14th. By 9:15 E.T., U. S crude futures had dropped 2.8%, reaching $7793 per barrel. The Brent Crude slid down to $8460 - both experiencing their most significant daily percentage falls since February 3rd!

The U. S Department of Energy's decision to release 26 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has caused a flurry in global markets. The benchmark oil prices are plunging, and Brent Crude is dropping by 2.8%. An essential source of energy security is the SPR. Still, the Biden administration's desire motivated this latest move to counter expected summer gasoline price hikes. While some lawmakers have complained about depleting reserves too quickly, others see it necessary to finance spending proposals and provide taxpayers with stability for crude prices. Ultimately, only time will tell if this controversial strategy pays off.

