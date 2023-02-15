Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Covid-19 may have stemmed from Wuhan's Institute of Virology (WIV), which had long studied and manipulated bat viruses before 2020.

Initial World Health Organisation (WHO) report suggested animal-to-human transmission, however, their director general later acknowledged someone had prematurely ruled the lab leak out.

US Senate uncovered strange discrepancies regarding the true nature of Covid-19's origin, with no agent identified within 6 months of the outbreak - leading investigators to believe its source was more likely than a lab accident.

Bats natives carry the closest virus to COVID-19 to southern China and southeast Asia - raising questions about how it traveled over 1,000 miles to Wuhan.

Poor protection equipment allegedly used on animals for research at WIV; the team applied for funding in 2018 to alter coronaviruses & enhance their capacity to target human cells.

WHO uncovered no definitive answers despite repeated attempts; evidence suggests a lab leak from WIV is likely given research & funding application in 2018.

As the world continues to grapple with Covid-19, a WHO investigation into its origins has gotten put on hold. Rumors have swirled that the virus may have stemmed from Wuhan's Institute of Virology, which had long studied and manipulated bat viruses before 2020 - but without further study, it remains uncertain how this contagion began.

In 2021, the World Health Organization's (WHO) report suggested Covid-19 resulted from animal-to-human transmission. However, their director general later acknowledged that the lab leak had been prematurely ruled out - likely due to pressure from China. Despite WHO epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove calling for an independent review into the matter, conducting studies in this region proved difficult and plans changed course once again.

Despite repeated efforts from the WHO to collaborate with China, officials in the country rebuffed attempts for transparency surrounding laboratory data and potential breaches. The profound disappointment expressed by Dr. Van Kerkhove echoes that of Prof Richard Enright - a renowned US molecular biologist striving to uncover truths behind Covid-19. He deemed it an "utter failure" on part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to discover its origin story.

Last October, the US Senate uncovered some strange discrepancies regarding the true nature of Covid-19's origin. While other diseases like SARS and Mer had candidates identified within six months of their outbreak, they have discovered no such agent for this virus - leading investigators to believe that its source was more likely a lab accident!

A new report reveals that bats, which live in southern China and south-east Asia, carry the closest virus to Covid-19. This raises questions about how it could have traveled over 1,000 miles to Wuhan; a city where the WIV had collected over 220 SARS-related coronavirus samples - many of them never made public. They allegedly used poor protection equipment while handling these animals for research, to predict future pandemics through their study and characterization.

In 2018, WIV applied for funding to alter coronaviruses and enhance their capacity to target human cells. The committee observed the earliest strains of Covid-19 already had a remarkable aptitude for transmitting from humans to other humans. Dr. Shi Zhangli divulged that her team at WIV experimented with engineered SARS viruses on mice who got processed in ways that made them resemble people–but they have never released publicly any results or studies.

The true origin of Covid-19 remains an enigma, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) having uncovered no definitive answers despite repeated attempts. The evidence that exists suggests a lab leak from Wuhan's Institute of Virology is likely, given their extensive research into manipulating bat viruses before 2020 and the fact they applied for funding in 2018 to enhance their capacity to target human cells. With China continuing its refusal for transparency surrounding laboratory data and potential breaches, it appears unlikely we will ever know how this contagion began - leaving us all wondering if history could have been different had more stringent safety protocols gotten put in place earlier. Only time will tell.

Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00283-y

https://azertag.az/en/xeber/WHO_abandons_investigation_into_origins_of_Covid_pandemic-2490959

https://www.politico.eu/article/who-abandon-covid-origin-investigation-china-data/