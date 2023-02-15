Deep Breathing Techniques

Philosophy Education

Photo by Darius Bashar on Unsplash

Deep breathing exercises are an excellent way to relax and reduce stress. Taking deep breaths increases the amount of oxygen that flows into your lungs and bloodstream. The blood which enters the body helps to re-energize your body and mind, allowing you to stay focused on the task or take a break from a stressful situation. Deep breathing also has physiological benefits, such as improving digestion, boosting circulation, and reducing blood pressure. These are all important for overall health and well-being, particularly in times of stress. Practicing deep breathing exercises can help relax you during your day-to-day activities. It is an easy practice that doesn’t require special equipment or training; anyone can do it anytime, anywhere! Try taking five long breaths when you feel overwhelmed or anxious and let yourself relax into a more calming state. Doing this regularly throughout your day can help maintain your sense of balance and peace. You may even find that it helps bring clarity and focus on tasks that feel impossible. Deep breathing exercises are an easy way to give yourself some much-needed stress relief. So take a few moments each day to breathe deeply and enjoy the positive benefits!

Deep Breathing Techniques

1. Abdominal Breathing: To abdominal breath, start by placing one hand on your abdomen, just below the navel. Take a deep breath through your nose, feeling your stomach expand with each inhalation. Hold for a few seconds and then release for an even longer exhale out of your mouth. Repeat this process several times until you feel relaxed and centered.

2. Yogic Breath: This type of breathing is like abdominal breathing but focuses more on the rhythm and length of the inhales and exhales. Start by taking a deep breath through your nose for a count of four, hold for four counts, then slowly exhale out of your mouth for eight counts. You can adjust the timing or length of your breathing to find what works best for you.

3. Ujjani Breath: we often use this breath in yoga and meditation practices. We require more focus than the previous two techniques. Begin by inhaling deeply through your nose, then exhaling slowly out of your mouth while constricting the back of your throat. As you exhale, make an “ah” sound as if you were fogging up a mirror with each breath. The sound should be audible but not too loud. Continue this pattern until you feel relaxed and centered.

Overall, deep breathing exercises are a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. Try it today and see how it can help you feel more relaxed and at peace. It can become an easy and beneficial addition to your daily routine with practice!

BONUS: Visualization Techniques

Visualization techniques are another great way to relax and de-stress. Start by finding a comfortable position and close your eyes. Take several deep breaths through your nose, imagining that each inhalation brings fresh, calming energy. With each exhale out of your mouth, imagine all the stress leaving your body as you let it go. Once you’re feeling relaxed, visualize yourself in a place that brings you peace. Close your eyes and envision yourself in a tranquil location of your choosing - standing atop a mountain, the waves of an ocean lapping against a shoreline, or another stunning setting. Immerse yourself in this serene atmosphere for as long as you need before gradually returning to reality and opening your eyes again. Allow yourself to stay there for as long as needed before gradually returning to reality and opening your eyes. Taking time out of your day for visualization can help create a sense of calm and peace that will carry into all areas of your life. Try it today!

Overall, deep breathing and visualization techniques are wonderful ways to reduce stress and anxiety. Practicing these exercises can make a big difference in how we feel each day. So take some time out of your day to try them to feel more relaxed and at peace!

source: https://www.webmd.com/balance/stress-management/stress-relief-breathing-techniques

https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/relaxation-techniques-breath-control-helps-quell-errant-stress-response

https://wikipedia.org

# breathing# deep breathing# stress# relaxation# society

