China Condemns US For Striking Spy Balloon, Calls It An "Overreaction" to, Says Right To Retaliate Kept 'On The Table'

Photo by Yan Keon Unsplash

China expressed its solemn protest against the US, shooting down one of its civilian uncrewed airships, asserting its right to take action in response. The event has clarified that military tension between China and America remains high as both nations continue to butt heads over delicate matters.

US fighter jets have shot an alleged Chinese research vessel down over the Atlantic Ocean. China's Foreign Minister has accused the United States of "overreacting" and seriously violating international practice. In response to this incident, a statement from Beijing asserted their airship had become off-course due to force majeure or 'accident'. Showing they believed it posed no threats meant for espionage activity, as suggested by Washington. China maintains its right to use necessary measures when facing similar future circumstances.

"The Chinese side has on multiple occasions informed they intended the United states after verification that the airship is only for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure–it was completely an accident,"

"We commit China to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant companies while reserving the right to make a further necessary reaction," the foreign minister's statement says.

In a demonstration of force majeure, the U. S shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast in South Carolina. China asked them to handle it professionally and calmly, according to statements from both countries. The US Department Of Defense also reported that this mysterious airborne object posed no military or personal risk.

Saturday marked a significant shift for Chinese weather leadership as Zhang Guotao stepped down from his role as the head of the China Meteorological Administration. Many suggest that this move is an effort to strengthen Beijing's already firm stance on its claim. This announcement follows the election of Mr Guy, who has now got named convener and Head of Gansu province's People's Political Consultative Committee in late January.

US officials have sounded the alarm about China's alleged surveillance mission over North America and South America. China has committed a significant violation of American airspace and international regulations governing civilian observation balloons. A senior official from the US administration confirmed that these were true "PRC (People's Republic of China) surveillance balloons". It got said they sought to monitor military sites across multiple countries internationally.

Balloons Sudden Appearance

"Both [Spy] balloons also carry surveillance equipment [That is] not usually associated with standard meteorological activities or civilian research," the official at the Pentagon said. "Collection pod equipment and solar panels on the metal truss suspended below the [Spy] balloon are a prominent feature of both the [Spy] balloons."

"This was a PRC attempt to spy (People's Republic of China) [Communist Parities] surveillance balloon [which got made with state-of-the-art surveillance tech]. This surveillance balloon, on purpose,. traveled to the United States and Canada [It got specifically made for spying]. We are very confident in our assessment it was seeking to monitor sensitive military sites," senior officials at the Pentagon said.

US officials announced that a mysterious Chinese Spy Balloon was hovering over US airspace this week. Although it posed no "military or physical" threat, the balloon contained advanced surveillance equipment unrelated to meteorology and civilian research. The Pentagon decided against shooting down the aerial object while still above land because of potential debris harming civilians; instead, waiting until it flew out over the open sea for recovery efforts. This alarming incident is one of many spying cases between Washington and Beijing in recent months, adding fuel to their diplomatic crisis.

Taiwan's Reaction to this event

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the Chinese Communist Party government for sending balloons over its borders, calling it a grave violation of international law and sovereignty. Taiwan has experienced similar occurrences in the past. They stated such actions should not get tolerated by civilized nations everywhere - as they are detrimental to peace in their region. The ministry called on China to cease this aggressive act before it caused further regional instability.

Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/4/biden-says-us-will-take-care-of-suspected-chinese-spy-balloon

