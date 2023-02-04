Photo by Taken from twitter

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House and the CIA have firmly denied reports. That says William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), offered Russian President Vladimir Putin a portion of Ukrainian territory. The Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun had reported on this potential proposal; however, these claims got described by an agency official as "completely false". Burns travelled through Kyiv last month. It made him one of the few U.S. officials charged with talking directly. With newly elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, about ongoing issues between Russia and his nation.

PBS recently reported that Kenneth Burns, a U.S. official in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, believes Moscow still needs to be ready for negotiation talks. This report comes amidst rising tensions in Ukraine as American officials debate how to move forward with the situation.

Jake Sullivan and Burns tirelessly worked to end the war so they could turn their attention towards China. Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin sought justice for Ukraine by advocating copious military aid to stand up against Russia's attempts to disrupt international peace.

Ukraine is struggling to maintain sovereignty over its borders, with a proposal from Russia offering control of nearly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory for peace. However, Kyiv rejected this offer, and Russian officials remain adamant that they will ultimately win the conflict, regardless. The White House's National Security Council has disputed an accompanying newspaper report citing CIA involvement - which remains unconfirmed by either party involved.

As tensions escalated in Ukraine, the Biden Administration took steps to quell a prolonged war by offering Ukrainian territory as part of a peace plan.

Burns and Sullivan proposed a swift resolution to the Ukraine war, urging U.S. officials to ditch focusing on Moscow's actions for them to refocus attention on China instead. Conversely, Blinken and Austin were determined not to let Russia walk away unscathed from its attempt at destroying pace through military force. Thus dramatically calling for more effective support systems towards Kyiv's defence forces!

Because of prevailing conditions, Dmitry Peskov recently revealed that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are "not workable". However, Deputy Foreign Minister Polyanskiy clarified the situation by suggesting there will be peace talks involving Moscow and the West. The White House responded with a firm denial of any report claiming otherwise; CIA sources affirm this stance as they deem it "completely false. "

In conclusion, the current situation in Ukraine has been an enormous source of tension between Russia and the Western bloc, with both sides taking steps to ensure their interests got represented. The Biden Administration proposed a peace plan involving Ukrainian territory as part of an effort to negotiate a lasting agreement. However, this got rejected by Kyiv. While talks remain deadlocked for now, Deputy Foreign Minister Polyanskiy suggested that there will be negotiations between Moscow and the Western powers down the line. It remains to yet seen how these discussions will play out. What exactly got offered on either side? Tensions remain high in Ukraine, and all parties involved must continue working together toward achieving lasting peace.

The Biden Administration's plan of sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is a positive sign and indicative of the U.S. commitment to protecting Ukrainian sovereignty. Burns and Sullivan's call for focusing on China instead of Russia is a strategy that might help ease the pressure on Kyiv.

Much work needs to get done before they can achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. Russia and the West make moves to ensure their respective interests get represented well. We can eventually find a resolution through careful negotiation and dialogue; until then, tensions remain high with no logical end in sight.

