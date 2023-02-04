Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVofS_0kcN6sSr00
Photo byTaken from twitter

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House and the CIA have firmly denied reports. That says William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), offered Russian President Vladimir Putin a portion of Ukrainian territory. The Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun had reported on this potential proposal; however, these claims got described by an agency official as "completely false". Burns travelled through Kyiv last month. It made him one of the few U.S. officials charged with talking directly. With newly elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, about ongoing issues between Russia and his nation.

PBS recently reported that Kenneth Burns, a U.S. official in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, believes Moscow still needs to be ready for negotiation talks. This report comes amidst rising tensions in Ukraine as American officials debate how to move forward with the situation.

Jake Sullivan and Burns tirelessly worked to end the war so they could turn their attention towards China. Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin sought justice for Ukraine by advocating copious military aid to stand up against Russia's attempts to disrupt international peace.

Ukraine is struggling to maintain sovereignty over its borders, with a proposal from Russia offering control of nearly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory for peace. However, Kyiv rejected this offer, and Russian officials remain adamant that they will ultimately win the conflict, regardless. The White House's National Security Council has disputed an accompanying newspaper report citing CIA involvement - which remains unconfirmed by either party involved.

As tensions escalated in Ukraine, the Biden Administration took steps to quell a prolonged war by offering Ukrainian territory as part of a peace plan.

Burns and Sullivan proposed a swift resolution to the Ukraine war, urging U.S. officials to ditch focusing on Moscow's actions for them to refocus attention on China instead. Conversely, Blinken and Austin were determined not to let Russia walk away unscathed from its attempt at destroying pace through military force. Thus dramatically calling for more effective support systems towards Kyiv's defence forces!

Because of prevailing conditions, Dmitry Peskov recently revealed that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are "not workable". However, Deputy Foreign Minister Polyanskiy clarified the situation by suggesting there will be peace talks involving Moscow and the West. The White House responded with a firm denial of any report claiming otherwise; CIA sources affirm this stance as they deem it "completely false. "

In conclusion, the current situation in Ukraine has been an enormous source of tension between Russia and the Western bloc, with both sides taking steps to ensure their interests got represented. The Biden Administration proposed a peace plan involving Ukrainian territory as part of an effort to negotiate a lasting agreement. However, this got rejected by Kyiv. While talks remain deadlocked for now, Deputy Foreign Minister Polyanskiy suggested that there will be negotiations between Moscow and the Western powers down the line. It remains to yet seen how these discussions will play out. What exactly got offered on either side? Tensions remain high in Ukraine, and all parties involved must continue working together toward achieving lasting peace.

The Biden Administration's plan of sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is a positive sign and indicative of the U.S. commitment to protecting Ukrainian sovereignty. Burns and Sullivan's call for focusing on China instead of Russia is a strategy that might help ease the pressure on Kyiv.

Much work needs to get done before they can achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. Russia and the West make moves to ensure their respective interests get represented well. We can eventually find a resolution through careful negotiation and dialogue; until then, tensions remain high with no logical end in sight.

Source: https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-vladimir-putin-ukraine-territory-end-war-nzz-report-1778526

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/us-offer-20-per-cent-ukrainian-territory-vladimir-putin-end-war-white-house-responds-11675416978238.html

https://www.allsides.com/news/2023-02-02-1301/joe-biden-joe-biden-offered-vladimir-putin-20-percent-ukraine-end-war-report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# immigration policy# migrant crisis# el paso migrants# texas migrants# illegal migrants

Comments / 648

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

Trump's Attempt To Shoot Down Chinese Spy balloons Ended In Failure. He Couldn't Deflate Their Surveillance Attempts!

A heightened level of surveillance under President Joe Biden has uncovered a plot by China to conduct espionage on U. S airspace originating from multiple points during the Trump administration, according to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. He noted that other defence systems implemented shortly after Biden's inauguration enabled authorities to identify and stop this latest threat against our nation's security.

Read full story
240 comments

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.

Read full story
112 comments
Delaware State

Amidst Allegations of Intimidation and Political Bullying, Hunter Biden Is Now Facing A Massive Defamation Lawsuit

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman in Delaware, owns the laptop after they deemed it abandoned 90 days at The Mac Shop. Hunter Biden's recent attempts to accuse others of wrongdoing are a desperate attempt to blame-shift and avoid responsibility for his actions.

Read full story
128 comments

China Condemns US For Striking Spy Balloon, Calls It An "Overreaction" to, Says Right To Retaliate Kept 'On The Table'

China expressed its solemn protest against the US, shooting down one of its civilian uncrewed airships, asserting its right to take action in response. The event has clarified that military tension between China and America remains high as both nations continue to butt heads over delicate matters.

Read full story
716 comments

Hunter Biden Fights Back With Legal Action Says Laptop Allegations Are No Match For Him

Hunter Biden is sending a simple message this week. He won't tolerate individual trafficking in stolen material from his laptop and allegedly casting false aspersions against him. The US president's son has named the computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani, plus Fox News' Tucker Carlson, among those facing possible legal action after filing letters to that effect on Wednesday, marking an abrupt shift away from years of being subjected to public scrutiny himself.

Read full story
193 comments

Democrats Look Abroad For Backing, Funneling Thousands to Chinese Foreign Actors To Sway 2024 Election.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently encountered controversy. It has gotten revealed that her campaign had directed funds to a Chinese media company registered as an agent of foreign influence.

Read full story
83 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is going extra miles to tackle illegal migrant crossings and keep Texans safe!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tackled the influx of migration at its southern border. On Monday, he appointed Mike Banks as Special Adviser on Border Matters - an experienced veteran who will serve as Texas' first-ever "Border Czar". This decisive action confronts any issues arising from President Biden's policies concerning the US-Mexico border crisis.

Read full story
157 comments

DHS Secretary Mayorkas faces crisis over abandonment of border security

This year, migrations to the United States hit all-time highs. This has left many to contemplate if justice will ever get served considering Rep. Andy Biggs' call for removal and a recent article of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas alleging he has defiled his duties as an Officer America. 2021 may have been too soon, but with 2.3 million encounters between migrants and U. S officials already this fiscal year, it's only natural that attention turns towards making sure such issues got handled yet; is now enough time for due process, or should further steps got taken?

Read full story
52 comments

Nearly 300,000 migrants might have passed through border agents proving that Biden's claim migration is 95% down wrong

The ongoing immigration crisis has caused a staggering 300,000 unauthorized immigrants to evade capture by overwhelmed agents since October 2022. Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Hogan has a warning. That America's border is facing an unprecedented migrant influx which should alarm every American.

Read full story
555 comments
Texas State

Southern Borders Might Receive Even More Migrants After Biden Unveils New Policy Which Gets Blasted By Gov Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden is embracing a comprehensive approach to immigration reform by announcing an expanded program, accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. he plans on curbing illegal migration by cracking down on those attempting to circumvent US laws. These measures come in response to increasing numbers arriving at America's southern border.

Read full story
216 comments
Arizona State

Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state

Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.

Read full story
79 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!

In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.

Read full story
175 comments

In December, the US Border Patrol apprehended 17 people on the FBI's terror watch list

In December, Border Patrol made an alarming discovery- 17 individuals on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database got apprehended at the southern border. This brings the total to 38 for this fiscal year, a figure that signals potential terrorist threats and is deeply concerning for all Americans.

Read full story
33 comments
Wilmington, DE

FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents

On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.

Read full story
141 comments
Texas State

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

During the Trump Administration, Rep. Brian Harrison proposed extending Title 42, which works to keep citizens safe and provide needed safety measures amid the global pandemic.

Read full story
78 comments

Trump Admits And Reveals That He Had Taken Home Classified Folders As Souvenirs From The White House

The former president, Donald Trump made did not shy away from denying the media reports of taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort. In a statement on the social platform Truth Social, he denounced these claims as “Fake News” and said that what he only kept were the folders containing papers that served as souvenirs for him. He also asserted that it was an effort by "Crooked Democrats" to draw attention away from compromised confidential material at President Biden's properties in Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Read full story
153 comments

Judge Forces Trump and his lawyer to pay a million-dollar for their failed Lawsuit attempt against Hillary Clinton

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his attorney must pay nearly $1 million in fines for persisting with an unsubstantiated lawsuit against several of the president's critics, including Hillary Clinton. The suit resulted in sanctions being imposed on Trump earlier this year following a request from one defendant; however, after further scrutiny by other defendants - notably Mrs. Clinton–the court called for additional compensation to be paid out as part of its final dismissal ruling late last month. This outcome serves as yet another blow to Mr. Trump, who got engulfed in multiple civil and criminal investigations concerning issues such as mishandling sensitive documents during his tenure at the White House.

Read full story
28 comments

Despite potential impeachment, Sec. Mayorkas boldly proclaims the border safe and migrant crossings on a downward trend!

Republicans are pushing for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Secretary Mayorkas has asserted his commitment to staying in the position and advocated for Congress to collaborate on a solution that can benefit our nation's immigration system.

Read full story
162 comments

Donald Trump Is Calling For Facebook To Reinstate His Account

President Trump's campaign is attempting to reinstate him onto Facebook. They indefinitely suspended the former president following the Capitol riots. Facebook's Oversight Board upheld this suspension but noted its indefinite nature was inappropriate.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy