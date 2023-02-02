Gov. Abbott is going extra miles to tackle illegal migrant crossings and keep Texans safe!

Photo by Taken from twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tackled the influx of migration at its southern border. On Monday, he appointed Mike Banks as Special Adviser on Border Matters - an experienced veteran who will serve as Texas' first-ever "Border Czar". This decisive action confronts any issues arising from President Biden's policies concerning the US-Mexico border crisis.

Governor Abbott brought a new commitment to Texas to battle the unchecked immigration issue. He appointed Mike Banks as the state's first-ever border czar and spoke out on two years' worth of actions taken under Operation Lone Star, which was due to Joe Biden's refusal to secure our nation's borders.

Governor Abbott commended Mike for his decades of experience as a Border Patrol agent, praising him and declaring that he is the ideal candidate to lead Texas in its effort against illegal immigration. His commendable record of leadership has earned him the title "Border Czar," allowing Texans—and Americans alike—to benefit from his expertise on border security.

"For two years, the state of Texas has taken unprecedented, historic action under Operation Lone Star in response to the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border," Abbott had said. "To continue doing what no other state in the history of our country has done to secure the border, I hired Mike Banks as the state of Texas' first-ever border czar," he remarked.

"As an award-winning Border Patrol agent with decades of federal law enforcement and border security experience. Mike is the perfect choice to oversee Texas' fight against the surge of illegal immigration, lethal drugs, and deadly weapons flowing into our state and nation," the governor continued. "Mike's sound record of leadership and wealth of experience will provide Texans — and Americans — the level of border security expertise they deserve from a proper border czar."

Governor Abbott today tapped Texas DPS Director Steven McRae and TMD Maj. Gen. Thomas Stelzer to join him in announcing the appointment of Chief Deputy Sheriff Alfredo "Fred" Banks as the new Director of Border Security for the State of Texas! With 23 years dedicated to protecting our nation's borders, Chief Banks stands ready to help Gov. Abbot further protect Texans—and all Americans—by strengthening relationships with law enforcement peers and community members.

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed John Sharp Banks, a thirty-year veteran of federal law enforcement and Texas native, as the state's newest Border Czar to address illegal immigration along their Mexico border.

In this role, he will collaborate with various public agencies such as DPS and TMD alongside local leaders from Weslaco towards developing strategies to stop undocumented crossings while offering advice on how best to handle activity in bordering locations. International travel is an essential part of his remit for better understanding this pressing issue, which saw intense surges since President Biden took office - something Abbot championed!

Governor Abbott has led the charge in combatting our nation's border crisis. His comprehensive approach includes sending buses of asylum seekers to sanctuary cities and investing $4 billion in Texas' security initiatives, and increasing law enforcement presence with thousands more National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers on duty - all unprecedented steps taken by no other governor across America.

In Conclusion, Governor Abbott has been an influential leader in the fight against illegal immigration and protecting our nation's borders. He has appointed Mike Banks as Texas' first-ever border czar to lead this effort, along with Chief Deputy Sheriff Alfredo "Fred" Banks, who will serve as Director of Border Security for the State of Texas.

With their combined decades of federal law enforcement experience, they equipped these two individuals to help Governor Abbott further protect Texans—and all Americans—by strengthening relationships between public agencies, local leaders, and community members.

The comprehensive approach taken by Governor Abbot is unparalleled across America and shows his commitment towards combating our nation's border crisis. We look forward to seeing how the appointment of these two leaders will help Texas — and our country — achieve greater border security.

Governor Abbott has proven he will take action and fight for stronger borders, and we are confident that with this team in place, the future of border security in Texas is looking brighter than ever.

