This year, migrations to the United States hit all-time highs. This has left many to contemplate if justice will ever get served considering Rep. Andy Biggs' call for removal and a recent article of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas alleging he has defiled his duties as an Officer America. 2021 may have been too soon, but with 2.3 million encounters between migrants and U. S officials already this fiscal year, it's only natural that attention turns towards making sure such issues got handled yet; is now enough time for due process, or should further steps got taken?

"Secretary Mayorkas has failed to uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States. Secretary Mayorkas has violated, and continues to violate, this oath by failing to maintain operational control of the border and releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States."

DHS Secretary Mayorkas also has gotten accused of neglecting to enforce the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which requires DHS to protect and regulate the US border.

and he also has gotten accused of infringing the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) for discharging undocumented immigrants in America, despite being obligated to keep them detained.

Secretary Mayorkas' decision to end the Migrant Protection Protocols has caused a divide among both Congress and his department as their authority to constrain immigration is being challenged. His stance, while presenting paths of entry for migrants into the U.S., conflicts with congressional law enacted to regulate national border security measures - creating much debate around such controversial issues of today's political climate.

"The actions of Secretary Mayorkas have made the border less secure and encouraged aliens to enter the United States illegally, instead of taking actions to maintain operational control of the border. His actions have subverted the will of Congress and the core tenants of the Constitution."

"The Secretary of Homeland Security does not have the option of simply releasing those aliens into the interior of the United States," the article states

This week, House Republicans have increased their pressure on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - introducing articles of impeachment with an accusation that he "publicly and falsely slandered" border agents. In a move to bring the issue to resolution, GOP leadership, including Speaker McCarthy, has formally asked for his resignation or risked possible removal from power via official proceedings should it come down to such measures. As members debate whether these allegations hold enough weight for justified action in Washington D.C., this situation between Congress and DHS is sure to create tension across America's political landscape in the coming days ahead.

"He cannot and must not remain in that position," Speaker McCarthy remarked. "If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry."

DHS has taken a firm stance in highlighting Congress' responsibility to address the broken US immigration system, which it claims is beyond its control. This follows alarming remarks from Border Patrol union vice president Jon Anfinsen pushing for impeachment to draw attention to the crisis at America's border. By calling on those with authority and power, his plea serves as a simple reminder of how critical this issue is - emphasizing that action must get taken before matters worsen any further.

Despite significant improvement in border security thanks to increased precautions, the political gridlock around immigration reform remains. With strong Republican opposition making it unlikely for a broad-reaching bill granting citizenship to those here unlawfully just yet, January saw an encouraging shift towards safer and smarter policies on illegal migration.

In conclusion, Secretary Mayorkas' decision to end the Migrant Protection Protocols has caused a great deal of debate as his authority to manage and regulate immigration is being questioned. While DHS has taken steps to ensure that border security will get improved, the political gridlock on this issue remains and more needs to be done for meaningful reform to take place. Those in authoritative positions must take action before matters worsen any further. Only then can we move closer to providing a safe path for all seeking refuge within our borders.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/gop-rep-andy-biggs-announces-articles-impeachment-dhs-sec-mayorkas-rcna68570

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biggs-rolls-new-articles-impeachment-dhs-secretary-mayorkas/story?id=96828087

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dhs-secretary-mayorkas-hit-new-impeachment-article-reckless-abandonment-border

