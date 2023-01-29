Southern Borders Might Receive Even More Migrants After Biden Unveils New Policy Which Gets Blasted By Gov Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden is embracing a comprehensive approach to immigration reform by announcing an expanded program, accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. he plans on curbing illegal migration by cracking down on those attempting to circumvent US laws. These measures come in response to increasing numbers arriving at America's southern border.

With a rising crisis concerning immigration, President Biden has urged Congress to pass new legislation. He emphasized the need to focus on solutions rather than getting caught up in political stances surrounding international migration and border crossing.

Despite the unprecedented surge of immigrants at our nation's borders, the President issued bold statements to tackle this issue head-on. He urged all Americans that while these steps alone would not be enough to eradicate the pressing issue, they could go a long way in assisting with finding viable solutions.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration's plans to extend parole privileges to migrants crossing the Southern border have got contacted with criticism from Governor Greg Abbott. He argued this move would particularly worsen the burden already facing Southern states, saying "If implemented, it will cause more people attempting our borders because of prospects of gaining the same transnational protection."

"But to be clear, what the Biden administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law. Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process that requires any president's executive branch to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. And so we, the state of Texas, sued to put a stop to this program by the Biden administration because it is against the law.," he remarked.

Governor Greg Abbott has opposed President Biden's policies and is moving migrants from Texas to democrat-run sanctuary cities such as New York City or Washington D.C.

On January 26th, over 70 Congressional Democrats sent a letter asking President Biden to re-examine his immigration policies. While the signatories of this missive represented both House and Senate members, not all Democratic leaders were onboard - revealing that party divisions on issues such as asylum exist at high levels in Washington. Lawmakers implore the administration to fulfill its promise of securing meaningful rights for refugees and asylum seekers, urging an end to their suffering.

The Trump administration curtailed asylum seekers' access to the southern border by imposing a public health measure known as 'Title 42'. This month, however, President Biden's administration signaled that this policy would get extended. The aim is for migrants from certain countries who got allowed temporary residency in America to become subject to rapid expulsion with no chance of applying for asylum.

“We encourage your administration to stand by your commitment to restore and protect the rights of asylum seekers and refugees,” the lawmakers had written in their letter to President Biden.

A group of influential lawmakers expressed dismay over imposed restrictions on asylum seekers, including Senate members Bob Menendez and Cory Booker from the Garden State, Ben Ray Luján from New Mexico, and Alex Padilla out of California. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Greg Casar (TX), and Raúl Grijalva (AZ) added their voices to this call for justice.

With the record-setting influx of immigrants at the southern border, party divisions over immigration have surfaced—leading to a divide even within President Bidens' Democrat base. The leaders in both houses of Congress representing Democrats are not on board with his plan, which puts them at odds with other members of the same political faction.

For decades, our immigration laws have been outdated and both Democrats and Republicans are fighting to make a change. Despite the strong opinions within each party for reform, it's unlikely that Congress will pass any meaningful legislation in this session because of deep-rooted divisions on the issue.

In Conclusion, immigration reform has been a contentious issue for many years and both Democrats and Republicans have strong opinions on the matter. The Biden Administration's plans to extend parole privileges to migrants crossing the Southern border have met with criticism from some, such as Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, who argues it will only worsen an already pressing problem. Meanwhile, influential lawmakers are calling for meaningful rights for refugees and asylum seekers in their letter to President Biden. However, because of deep-rooted divisions between political factions within Congress over this issue, it appears unlikely they can pass any significant legislation in this session. Thus, while taking steps towards reducing illegal immigration would help ease the burden facing our nation’s southern states, without true bipartisan effort or compromise amongst party leaders, there may not be much progress made soon. It is only through cooperation, open dialogue, and working together that our nation can hope to get closer to a proper solution to this critical issue.

Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/gov-greg-abbott-blasts-bidens-border-policy-allegedly-attract-even-more-illegal-migrants

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/26/us/politics/democrats-biden-border-immigration.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-biden-democrats-asylum-limits-border-policy/

