Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzoYq_0kRwaA6i00
Photo bytaken from twitter

  • Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.
  • Governor Hobbs declared that if funds are being used for buses, they should get people directly to their final destination.
  • During his tenure, former Governor Ducey implemented a program that provided both bus and air travel for thousands of migrants arriving from the Yuma area, at an estimated cost of $7 million.
  • In addition, Republican lawmakers allocated an additional $15 million last year towards this initiative.
  • Both Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York's Eric Adams have taken firm stances against illegal border crossings by declaring public emergencies in response to refugees arriving en masse to their cities and ultimatums that no more room will be available for those crossing borders illegally on their watch.
  • The success of the efforts led by Governors Hobbs, Bowser, and Adams remains uncertain as the illegal migrant crisis continues to deepen–ultimately it is up to the federal government to step up to address this urgent problem.

Arizona's new governor has taken a stand on continuing the state's program of offering transportation to migrants, but with an emphasis on carrying out those efforts in a more responsible fashion. Governor Katie Hobbs emphasized that providing travel costs for migrant relocation should be done with both efficiency and humanity at its core.

"We just wanted to make sure that we were addressing this issue and, as I talked about many times on the campaign, in a way that was the best use of taxpayer resources and something that wasn't a political stunt," Hobbs remarked,

As Governor Ducey was in office, Arizona implemented a program that Katie Hobbs has continued on both bus and air travel for migrants arriving from the Yuma area. They moved thousands to Washington, DC at an estimated cost of $7 million with additional funds allocated by Republican lawmakers last year, adding up to $15 million total. Someone had discussed often this initiative during campaigns as being one that used taxpayer resources well while avoiding any political implications amidst President Biden's unprecedented border crisis today, which sees illegal crossings climbing month after month.

Newly appointed Governor Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities. Last week, she expressed her view that funds used for buses should instead get spent on getting people where they need to go. She stated: "If we’re spending the money on busing them, why not get them directly to their final destination?" This is a change from Republican governors like Abbott and De Santis, who have actively shipped immigrants as an act of protest against President Biden's handling of immigration at our southern border.

"We're interested in focusing on the humanitarian aspects of this and just putting people on a bus as a political stunt and sending them to Martha's Vineyard or wherever they went is not providing any help or any solution to the actual issue," Hobbs said. 

As the illegal migrant crisis deepens, two Democratic mayors have taken firm stances. Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to refugees arriving en masse to her city last year and New York's Eric Adams recently visited El Paso with an ultimatum - no more room for those crossing borders illegally on his watch! He implores it is now up to the federal government to tackle this urgent problem once and for all.

In conclusion, while Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a firm stance on continuing the state's program of providing accommodation and transportation for migrants, her emphasis is on using taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly. The current practice of shipping immigrants to Democratic-run cities is being actively discouraged with other leaders such as Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York's Eric Adams taking a firm stand against illegal border crossings. It remains to be seen though whether these efforts will lead to tangible solutions considering the deepening crisis at our southern border. Ultimately, it is now up to the federal government to step up to address this urgent problem.

source: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/democratic-arizona-gov-katie-hobbs-defends-decision-to-keep-busing-migrants-out-of-state/ar-AA16JOqb

https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2023-01-25/democratic-arizona-governor-to-keep-migrant-busing-program

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/democratic-arizona-governor-to-keep-migrant-busing-program/2023/01/25/866b04aa-9ce2-11ed-93e0-38551e88239c_story.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arizona migrants# migrant crisis# arizona state# el paso migrants# illegal migrants

Comments / 77

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

Texas State

Southern Borders Might Receive Even More Migrants After Biden Unveils New Policy Which Gets Blasted By Gov Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden is embracing a comprehensive approach to immigration reform by announcing an expanded program, accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. he plans on curbing illegal migration by cracking down on those attempting to circumvent US laws. These measures come in response to increasing numbers arriving at America's southern border.

Read full story
103 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!

In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.

Read full story
92 comments

In December, the US Border Patrol apprehended 17 people on the FBI's terror watch list

In December, Border Patrol made an alarming discovery- 17 individuals on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database got apprehended at the southern border. This brings the total to 38 for this fiscal year, a figure that signals potential terrorist threats and is deeply concerning for all Americans.

Read full story
28 comments
Wilmington, DE

FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents

On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.

Read full story
135 comments
Texas State

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.

Read full story
74 comments

Trump Admits And Reveals That He Had Taken Home Classified Folders As Souvenirs From The White House

The former president, Donald Trump made did not shy away from denying the media reports of taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort. In a statement on the social platform Truth Social, he denounced these claims as “Fake News” and said that what he only kept were the folders containing papers that served as souvenirs for him. He also asserted that it was an effort by "Crooked Democrats" to draw attention away from compromised confidential material at President Biden's properties in Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Read full story
153 comments

Judge Forces Trump and his lawyer to pay a million-dollar for their failed Lawsuit attempt against Hillary Clinton

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his attorney must pay nearly $1 million in fines for persisting with an unsubstantiated lawsuit against several of the president's critics, including Hillary Clinton. The suit resulted in sanctions being imposed on Trump earlier this year following a request from one defendant; however, after further scrutiny by other defendants - notably Mrs. Clinton–the court called for additional compensation to be paid out as part of its final dismissal ruling late last month. This outcome serves as yet another blow to Mr. Trump, who got engulfed in multiple civil and criminal investigations concerning issues such as mishandling sensitive documents during his tenure at the White House.

Read full story
28 comments

Despite potential impeachment, Sec. Mayorkas boldly proclaims the border safe and migrant crossings on a downward trend!

Republicans are pushing for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Secretary Mayorkas has asserted his commitment to staying in the position and advocated for Congress to collaborate on a solution that can benefit our nation's immigration system.

Read full story
162 comments

Donald Trump Is Calling For Facebook To Reinstate His Account

President Trump's campaign is attempting to reinstate him onto Facebook. They indefinitely suspended the former president following the Capitol riots. Facebook's Oversight Board upheld this suspension but noted its indefinite nature was inappropriate.

Read full story
21 comments

President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly

Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.

Read full story
158 comments

Mexico's former security head is heading to US dock facing charges of helping cartels in drug trafficking schemes

Genaro García Luna, the former top security official in Mexico and face of a notoriously corrupt government era under President Felipe Calderón, is finally heading to trial this week - accused of taking millions upon millions from Mexican drug cartels. The accusations say that money was stuffed into briefcases to aid cartel members avoid capture rather than take them down; prosecutors believe he even continued living off these proceeds after moving stateside, where his eventual arrest occurred in 2019.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City has reaffirmed its sanctuary status Despite Mayor's declaration that there is no room left for migrant

With no help from the federal government, Mayor Adams and New York City are left to tackle a $2B price tag for welcoming migrants. He is actively pushing forward with discussions of securing money on Capitol Hill - an effort led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Despite prior calls for support at our southern border, it's now up to cities like ours to step up alone in this difficult humanitarian situation.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Governor Abott is Pushing The GOP House Majority To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Cause of Border Crisis

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has declared that the GOP majority in Congress must act swiftly to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, current Secretary of Homeland Security, under President Joe Biden. With record numbers surging across the US-Mexico border and an overwhelming immigration crisis at hand, Abbott implores congressional Republicans to take decisive action on this matter—now more than ever.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrants

George Soros' immigration advocacy organization, Alianza Americas, has been accused of violating IRS disclosure law and operating like a "shadow organization" Despite requests to provide their 2021 990 Form within 30 days of written request beginning November 28th, 2020 - they have failed to comply.

Read full story
92 comments
El Paso, TX

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!

Read full story
248 comments
Wilmington, DE

Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk

While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.

Read full story
119 comments

Gunmen Shoot Former '''Heroic" Female Afghan Lawmaker to death who was an advocate for female rights

Tragic news out of Kabul- former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her bodyguards lost their lives in a night-time attack at her home. This is yet Taliban forces overthrew another cruel reminder that violence continues to run rampant in Afghanistan even after the US-backed regime last August 2021. Our thoughts are with Ms.Nabizada's family during this difficult time as they mourn an unexpected loss far too soon.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who left an indelible legacy on our nation and the country. At America's "freedom church," Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Dr. King himself once asked a revolutionary question of the U.S.--President Biden reminded us that democracy is at its most fragile moment and urged all Americans to heed MLK's teachings for guidance through turbulent times ahead.

Read full story
22 comments
Riverside County, CA

Tragedy struck when a 30-year-old deputy was shot dead, leaving behind his wife and their unborn child

On Friday, tragedy struck in Riverside County when Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while bravely responding to a domestic violence call. His pregnant wife survives him and leaves behind many devastated colleagues — including those already reeling from the loss of another deputy within their department weeks prior. We remember our fallen heroes as we extend all potential support to them, their families, and their friends during this heartbreaking time.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy