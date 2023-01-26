Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state

Photo by taken from twitter

Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.

Governor Hobbs declared that if funds are being used for buses, they should get people directly to their final destination.

During his tenure, former Governor Ducey implemented a program that provided both bus and air travel for thousands of migrants arriving from the Yuma area, at an estimated cost of $7 million.

In addition, Republican lawmakers allocated an additional $15 million last year towards this initiative.

Both Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York's Eric Adams have taken firm stances against illegal border crossings by declaring public emergencies in response to refugees arriving en masse to their cities and ultimatums that no more room will be available for those crossing borders illegally on their watch.

The success of the efforts led by Governors Hobbs, Bowser, and Adams remains uncertain as the illegal migrant crisis continues to deepen–ultimately it is up to the federal government to step up to address this urgent problem.

"We just wanted to make sure that we were addressing this issue and, as I talked about many times on the campaign, in a way that was the best use of taxpayer resources and something that wasn't a political stunt," Hobbs remarked,

"We're interested in focusing on the humanitarian aspects of this and just putting people on a bus as a political stunt and sending them to Martha's Vineyard or wherever they went is not providing any help or any solution to the actual issue," Hobbs said.

As the illegal migrant crisis deepens, two Democratic mayors have taken firm stances. Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to refugees arriving en masse to her city last year and New York's Eric Adams recently visited El Paso with an ultimatum - no more room for those crossing borders illegally on his watch! He implores it is now up to the federal government to tackle this urgent problem once and for all.

