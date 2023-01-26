Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!

Photo by Rusty Watson on Unsplash

In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.

This shift towards broadening voter eligibility is part of an ever-growing trend across the US.

State Rep. Juan Candelaria has urged for open dialogue on the issue to ensure that people can debate its merits before concluding what should be done.

Despite opposition from Republicans, who view it as an erosion of sovereignty both nationally and within their borders, Vermont marked a groundbreaking decision by its Supreme Court in the wake of two state-approved bills that allowed noncitizens to take part and exercise their right to vote in local elections within the capital city of Montpelier.

This progressive ruling will make history as it continues an ongoing movement for voting rights across America! With politicians on both sides of Capitol Hill pushing legislation that could open up democracy even further than before, this shift toward broadening voter eligibility.

"When we talk about undocumented individuals, they are part of our fabric of this nation and the state… They’re part of the community and they should have a voice," Candelaria said . "People might not be amicable to this idea, and I respect that opinion, but at least by having the process, we can have the dialogue and we can have the debate. And that’s all I want."

"I think that the fact that we have open borders and now we are potentially opening up elections to non-citizens completely erodes our sovereignty and in our state," Rep. Vincent Candelora said.

Last year Washington D.C.'s city council approved a revolutionary bill allowing non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, but it quickly ran into opposition from Congress. The fight for voting rights continues - with politicians on both sides of Capitol Hill pushing legislation that could open up democracy even further than before!

On Monday, Vermont marked a groundbreaking decision by its Supreme Court in the wake of two state-approved bills. The verdict allowed noncitizens to take part and exercise their right to vote in local elections within the capital city of Montpelier - despite Republican Gov. Phil Scott's veto against them. This progressive ruling will make history as it continues an ongoing movement for voting rights across America!

Voting rights are a hot-button issue in the US, and Rep. Juan Candelaria's bill to extend suffrage to undocumented immigrants has opened up an important dialogue on how we should address voter eligibility. Even if it fails this time around, there is hope that further debate will lead to progress toward broader voting access for all citizens - regardless of immigration status or citizenship.

The recent ruling from Vermont’s Supreme Court allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections within Montpelier marks a progressive step forward for voting rights across America and got seen as an example of what can happen when politicians come together to discuss such matters with open minds and hearts. We must continue pushing our representatives at both state and federal levels so they understand the importance of protecting democracy by expanding its reach beyond traditional boundaries. Only then can everyone have an equal representation that reflects their needs, values, and beliefs without prejudice or exclusionary practices - granting us a more fair society where every voice counts!

