In December, the US Border Patrol apprehended 17 people on the FBI's terror watch list

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

In December, Border Patrol made an alarming discovery- 17 individuals on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database got apprehended at the southern border. This brings the total to 38 for this fiscal year, a figure that signals potential terrorist threats and is deeply concerning for all Americans.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, those apprehended are "known or 'reasonably suspected' of being involved in terror-related activities."

Over 251,000 migrants attempted to cross America's southern border in December 2021, leading to a fierce partisan clash between the Biden Administration and Republicans over border security.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has called for a unified effort to face ‘evolving threats’ from mass migration gripping our hemisphere. He insists we can meet at this moment if we work together.

Meanwhile, chairperson Mark Green of the House Homeland Security Committee is pushing for DHS accountability by bringing Secretary Mayorkas before the committee. He believes drastic measures need to be taken, as these policies have posed an immense threat to national safety.

CBP's Office of Field Operations encountered a sizeable number of people on the Terrorist Screening Database at US ports of entry in FY 2022, 2021, and 2020. December saw over 251,000 migrants attempting to cross America's southern border - raising worries among Republicans about who may have escaped past overworked Border Patrol agents.

A fierce partisan clash is brewing between the Biden Administration and Republicans over border security. US Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has recently thrown sharp words in defense of President Joe Biden’s stance on securing the U.S.-Mexico Border; calling for a unified effort to face ‘evolving threats’ from mass migration gripping our hemisphere - especially after getaways have caught many by surprise at both sides of this political divide!

"The threats and the challenges we face are evolving, increasingly diverse, and dynamic. Yet we can meet this moment if and only if we work together," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said

DHS is taking a comprehensive approach towards border security and immigration reform, but Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee promise to hold them accountable by bringing Secretary Mayorkas before the committee for further scrutiny. Chairperson Mark Green believes drastic measures need to be taken, as these policies have posed an immense threat to national safety.

"We look forward to having Secretary Mayorkas before the Committee soon to provide answers and accountability for the significant threat these border security policies have had on our homeland security posture," chair Mark Green said

In Summary, the situation at America's southern border poses a significant threat to national security. The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database has gotten accessed frequently, with 38 individuals being apprehended this fiscal year alone. Although Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden are taking steps towards securing the U.S.-Mexico Border, Republicans remain unconvinced and have called for further scrutiny from DHS by bringing Secretary Mayorkas before the House Homeland Security Committee. Both sides must come together to ensure national safety through comprehensive immigration reform measures - otherwise, our nation will face dangerous consequences if threats of mass migration continue unchecked!

