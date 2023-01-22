FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents

Photo by taken from twitter

On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.

FBI agents conducted a comprehensive search of the President's Wilmington home to identify and report any potentially classified documents. At 9:45 in the morning, they began combing through all workspaces, living areas, and storage spaces before wrapping up around 10:30 that night as per Bob Bauer - Biden's attorney–who noted this was done with complete cooperation from President Joe himself.

"On Jan. 20, 2023, the FBI executed a planned, consensual search of the President's residence in Wilmington, Delaware," Joseph D. Fitzpatrick said.

Meanwhile, Bob Bauer released the following statement.

"At the outset of this matter, the President directed his attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice," Bauer said. "Having previously identified and reported doing a few documents with classification markings at the President’s Wilmington home, and to move the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to search the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."

"DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," Bauer continued.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within its inquiry, including six items comprising documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bauer said. "DOJ also took for further review handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."

"We will continue to do so throughout our cooperation with DOJ," Bauer said.

President Joe Biden's legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office got assigned to oversee a Justice Department search of his residence in April. Neither Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden was present for the raid. However, representatives from both respective teams sought "to balance transparency with protecting investigation integrity". Reportedly, six items comprising classified documents got seized during this unprecedented event - though no specific number has gotten publicly disclosed as yet.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland took an unprecedented move to appoint special counsel Robert Hur in the investigation of President Biden's potential unauthorized removal and improper retention of classified documents. Interestingly enough these records got discovered on Nov. 2 last year at both the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington D.C., and his residence in Wilmington Delaware - but only disclosed recently when the White House refused to answer questions if President Joe Biden would sit for an interview with Special Counsel regarding this probe into illegal document possession.

The White House has remained tight-lipped on the details of highly classified records related to an ongoing investigation, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

In Summary, the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden's potential unauthorized removal and improper retention of classified documents is still in its early stages. The FBI conducted a comprehensive search of the President’s Wilmington home, with personal attorneys Bob Bauer providing full cooperation from President Joe himself to ensure transparency while also protecting investigation integrity. Six items comprising documents with classification markings got seized during this unprecedented event - though no specific number has gotten publicly disclosed as yet. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert Hur last week to further investigate this matter. While the White House has remained tight-lipped on details related to these highly confidential records, they have committed themselves to maintain confidentiality throughout their cooperation with the DOJ. It will be interesting to see how far Special Counsel Hur can take his inquiry into what might become a historic moment for American politics and society at large.

