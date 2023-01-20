Despite potential impeachment, Sec. Mayorkas boldly proclaims the border safe and migrant crossings on a downward trend!

  • Republicans are pushing for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
  • Secretary Mayorkas has asserted his commitment to staying in the position and advocated for Congress to collaborate on a solution that can benefit our nation's immigration system
  • GOP Reps Dan Crenshaw, Stephanie Rice & Andrew Fallon have joined forces behind the call for impeachment
  • Rep. Jim Jordan declared it one of their House Judiciary Committee’s priorities when they re-convene
  • Republican leadership is searching for a way to unite their party on this crucial vote as Dems can only afford to lose four Republicans before facing an uphill battle ahead

Secretary Mayorkas announced Thursday that the DHS has made significant progress in stemming the influx of individuals from targeted countries, evidenced by a sharp decrease over two weeks. The agency's commitment to tackling this major border crisis is clear and showing promising results.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is facing immense criticism for his handling of the recent border crisis. When pressed about details to back up a claim, he'd made regarding 'targeted countries'. Unfortunately, no figures or specifics got provided by him.

"We're executing a comprehensive strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system," Mayorkas said

"Two weeks ago, we announced new lawful pathways for non-citizens seeking relief in the United States, accompanied by a consequence regime for those who do not avail themselves of those processes. Since then, encounters from the targeted countries have dropped significantly," he added,

Despite pressure from the Republican House Speaker and attempts to impeach him, Mayorkas has remained determined in his post. He is confident that any potential investigations by Republicans will not deter his stance and he stands ready for them should they arise.

Last December saw a staggering surge in apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, with over 250,000 individuals encountered - shattering all previous records and easily surpassing May 2022's mark of 241,136 individuals reported by Customs & Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, Senior House Republicans are also will hold drastic action against Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Three powerful committees will hold hearings to investigate the influx of migrants and security concerns at the border which could pave the way for an impeachment inquiry into his actions in office. The House Judiciary Committee is ready to launch formal proceedings if they can reach a consensus amongst its members on this unprecedented move!

Amidst increasing calls for impeachment, one key leader in Congress already has expressed their support; signifying a major shift to the center stage of the debate within this influential circle. President Joe Biden's Cabinet Secretary is no longer on the political periphery as views evolve towards an impassioned discussion among officials.

The potential impeachment of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is an unprecedented move that has only occurred once in American history - when William Belknap got impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate back in 1876. This was after Kevin McCarthy requested his resignation or risk facing a formal inquiry from Congress. Despite growing reservations amongst some members, Republicans appear ready to proceed with initiating this rare step against cabinet secretaries.

They have heightened tensions as Republicans push for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep Pat Fallon, a Texas Republican, and vocal critic, recently submitted articles that allege Mayorkas "undermined control" at the southern border and lied to Congress about its security. Democrats maintain these accusations are nothing more than a political charade meant to distract from actual policy debates - accusing it of failing their standard for an impeachable “high crime or misdemeanor” offense.

Since assuming his post, Secretary Mayorkas has already addressed Congress several times regarding important oversight matters. His agency states they poised him to continue answering calls for information and compliance under the new GOP-led House majority. To date, there have been no official hearing or testimony requests, yet Republican counterparts are actively showing their intentions with letters of preservation being sent out in high volumes.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, has asserted his commitment to staying in the position and advocated for Congress to collaborate on a solution that can benefit our nation's immigration system.

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which they have not updated in over 40 years.”

The effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is gaining traction among House Republicans, with several new prominent supporters added to the cause. Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw and Oklahoma's Stephanie Rice have joined forces behind New York representative Andrew Fallon who introduced impeachment articles as a way of sparking conversation about why they feel they must take this action against Mr. Mayorkas. Despite not being initially in favor of removing him from office before this Congress, Representative Fall said it was important for them to explain their case publicly for Americans to understand his decision-making process.

As the calls for impeachment intensify, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan has declared it one of his House Judiciary Committee's priorities when they re-convene. Meanwhile, Republican leadership is searching for a way to unite their party on this crucial vote - as Dems can only afford to lose four Republicans before facing an uphill battle ahead. Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy must convince members of his right flank to claim victory; otherwise, he may face serious repercussions from those same individuals who have grown powerful enough to call out his ouster, if needed.

In Conclusion: The effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is gaining momentum among House Republicans, with several new prominent supporters joining the cause. Despite Democrats maintaining that these accusations are nothing more than a political charade meant to distract from real policy debates, there appears to be enough support for this rare step against Cabinet secretaries. Republican leadership must now unite their party on this crucial vote for Speaker hopefully Kevin McCarthy's bid for power not suffer serious repercussions from those same individuals who have grown powerful enough to call out his ouster if needed. Ultimately, it remains unclear whether Congress will proceed with initiating impeachment proceedings and what impact the outcome of such an event could have on our nation's immigration system going forward.

