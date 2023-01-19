Donald Trump Is Calling For Facebook To Reinstate His Account

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

President Trump's campaign is attempting to reinstate him onto Facebook

They indefinitely suspended the former president following the Capitol riots

Facebook's Oversight Board upheld this suspension but noted its indefinite nature was inappropriate

This resulted in a request from General counsel Scott Gast for an audience with executives from the social media giant

Jack Gass reminded Zuckerberg that any private company should think carefully before attempting to silence political voices

The Trump campaign has contacted House Science Committee chairperson Frank Lucas and Oversight Chair James Comer regarding the potential restoration

They will announce soon a decision, as outlined processes are being used for analysis

After being barred from several major social media platforms following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, former President Trump has made his digital return with a brand new company - Truth Social. The platform provides a home for him to share statements and news updates directly to an audience of fervent supporters looking to stay in contact with their favorite ex-commander-in-chief.

In an interview, Donald Trump declared that Facebook "needs" him and his campaign more than they need the platform. He also confirmed talks to arrange a meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss being reinstated ahead of the next election cycle. After having been de-platformed from many social media sites following January's events at Capitol Hill, Trump pointed out that those businesses have since lost $700 billion; however, he clarified his position is not about revenge but helping them succeed by allowing access once again - asserting "it would help [Facebook] greatly." With or without their agreement remains unclear as negotiations continue between both parties until an outcome can be decided...

"Free speech is an essential part of democracy and President Trump must be allowed to speak directly to the American people so they can be informed about his vision as they cast their ballots," said Cheung. "We have seen how Big Tech has tried to silence President Trump and other conservatives, and continuing this abhorrent practice is un-American and undemocratic."

Political strategist Ted Cheung recently noted the key role of Facebook in President Trump's successful 2016 campaign. Using over 6 million versions of targeted ads, his team devoted a staggering $44 million to their effort on the platform. With no campaigns currently running for 2024, embracing Facebook will be an essential part of being competitive and connecting with voters when future races get underway - no matter who may take center stage!

The Trump campaign has clarified that they are not giving up on their goal to regain access to the Meta platform. General counsel Scott Gast requested an audience with executives from the social media giant hoping to restore former President Donald J. Trump's presence online as soon as possible. The news was initially revealed through NBC and is further evidence of how serious the administration remains about this endeavor.

The high-profile decision by Facebook to ban and suspend Donald Trump's account on the platform following the Capitol riots sparked controversy both in America and abroad. In May 2021, its Oversight Board upheld this suspension but advised that it was "not appropriate" for such an indefinite ban to be placed without a clear set of guidelines or standards. Facebook announced it would reassess the situation two years later - January 7th, 2023, marking exactly two years since their judgment had been made.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta co-founder Jack Gass warned that the current ban on former President Trump's account "dramatically distorted and inhibited" public discourse. Citing Nick Clegg from his speech at the Council of Foreign Relations, Gast reminded Zuckerberg that any private company should think carefully before attempting to silence political voices. It was not only an effort by a single individual - but according to Mr. Clegg, it is 'to silence political voices'.

President Trump's campaign has reached out to key Republican leaders, including House Science Committee chairperson Frank Lucas and Oversight Chair James Comer. They're requesting a meeting about potentially restoring the President to Facebook following Big Tech decisions that conservatives have argued are biased against their viewpoints. A spokesperson for Facebook stated they'll be announcing a decision in the upcoming weeks based on laid-out processes - but will it mean an invitation back onto the platform? Stay tuned!

It's clear that the Trump campaign is not giving up on its goal of regaining access to Facebook, and they are determined to get a meeting with executives at the social media giant to discuss restoring former President Donald J. Trump's presence online as soon as possible. With Facebook announcing a decision in the upcoming weeks based on laid-out processes, it remains unclear whether his account will be reinstated. This high-profile decision by Facebook has sparked controversy both domestically and internationally because of its indefinite nature with no set guidelines or standards for such bans - leading many conservatives to argue against what they perceive as biased decisions from Big Tech companies. It'll be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the coming months

