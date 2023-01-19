President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly

Photo by Kristina Volgenau on Unsplash

The State Department announced a new initiative, Welcome Corps on Thursday. This program will allow private American citizens to sponsor refugees and aid them in settling into the US way of life through the Refugee Resettlement Program - as long as they can pass background checks, come up with a plan for supporting their refugee sponsors, AND raise at least $2,275 per person! The goal is to have 5000 sponsored by September 2023 when this fiscal year ends. We should all work together towards giving these vulnerable people better lives!

"The purpose of the program is to increase and deepen the involvement of local communities in effective refugee resettlement, recognizing the significant and impactful role that local community actors have long played in supporting the welcome and integration of refugees admitted to the United States through the [U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.]" the agency said in the report. "The program should complement the Reception and Placement Program by creating new, additional opportunities for individuals and organizations nationwide to be directly engaged in supporting refugee resettlement."

To establish a long-term, sustainable program for refugee resettlement, the Biden administration has piloted an alternative approach. With its target of 125,000 refugees each year far from met so far this year, officials are looking to identify what elements of their pilot will be effective in creating meaningful change and providing individuals with safe refuge abroad.

To provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression, the administration has taken an unprecedented move in launching programs that give private individuals a chance to sponsor evacuees from both Afghanistan and Ukraine. This follows last year's program, which provided 100,000 Ukrainians with entry into the U.S. using humanitarian parole authority after Russia invaded their homeland—without impacting upon America’s refugee cap, of course. Further steps are now being implemented too; the expanded humanitarian policy allows a domestic U.S.- based sponsor due to increased numbers at our southern border crossings backed 30,000 migrants originating from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, or Nicaragua safe passage

