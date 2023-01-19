Mexico's former security head is heading to US dock facing charges of helping cartels in drug trafficking schemes

Genaro García Luna, the former top security official in Mexico and face of a notoriously corrupt government era under President Felipe Calderón, is finally heading to trial this week - accused of taking millions upon millions from Mexican drug cartels. The accusations say that money was stuffed into briefcases to aid cartel members avoid capture rather than take them down; prosecutors believe he even continued living off these proceeds after moving stateside, where his eventual arrest occurred in 2019.

This Tuesday, jury selection for a highly expected case will begin. Prosecutors have gathered damning evidence that reveals the accused taking money from proxies associated with major criminal cartels - pay they will present stubs as proof of this exchange during proceedings!

“For decades, Mexico’s political elite, of all parties, has sought by any means to have security ministers, generals, police commanders, interior secretaries and high-ranking officials tried and imprisoned in Mexico.… All that to avoid them giving information on the ties between the drug cartels and politicians,” said Mexican security analyst David Saucedo. “García Luna’s trial in the United States breaks with that pattern.”

“It’s not the same to put a civilian PAN official on trial, as it is to put a defense secretary on trial when your whole national security policy rests on the armed forces,” said Ana Vanessa Cardenas

“While holding public office, (García Luna) used his official positions to assist the Sinaloa Cartel ... in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace court filling which was written last week states “At trial, the government expects that many witnesses, including several former high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel, will testify about bribes paid to the defendant for protection.”

Luna, a key member of the version of Mexico's FBI and Calderon administration, was at the forefront of taking down notorious cartel leaders -or so it seemed. He had been turning a blind eye to their atrocities even as he helped them escape justice! The trial surrounding him will uncover past dirty secrets that go to Calderon himself, who allegedly stole his predecessor’s victory back in 2006, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. One thing is for sure: This story has just enough intrigue for Gary Vee fans everywhere!

Days after President Biden and the Mexican president, López Obrador vowed to join forces against drug cartels in Mexico City, Luna was standing trial for charges of drug trafficking. Fentanyl has proven deadly killing over 100 thousand people last year alone in America, making it even more critical that we do all we can here at home and south of our borders to combat these crimes. However, he had success with rolling out a civilian police force while many parts of security fall under military control now instead. Unless found innocent without question, Luna could face decades behind bars if convicted - an undeniable testament to how seriously the world takes this crisis today!

The trial of Genaro García Luna is a significant and historic event that could have wide-reaching implications. It marks the 2nd time in Mexico's history that a former high-ranking political official has been tried for drug trafficking charges outside of their home country, which speaks to the seriousness with which this issue is being taken by both countries involved. It could also potentially reveal crucial information about past government corruption up to President Calderon himself, as alleged by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This case highlights how serious the fight against drugs must be if we are going to make any real progress in ending these deadly crimes - from fentanyl killing over 100 thousand people last year alone here stateside, all the way down south where officials like Garcia Luna allegedly took bribes from cartels instead of taking them down! We can only hope that justice will prevail at his upcoming trial and set an example of moving forward for anyone else who would consider turning a blind eye to such atrocities, no matter what position they may hold.

Source: https://apnews.com/article/mexico-government-united-states-legal-proceedings-caribbean-44150ba915e6cb7157125f0dd87c546a

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/16/genaro-garcia-luna-mexican-security-head-trial-brooklyn

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/16/nyregion/garcia-luna-trial-mexico-court.html

