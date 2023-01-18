New York City, NY

New York City has reaffirmed its sanctuary status Despite Mayor's declaration that there is no room left for migrant

With no help from the federal government, Mayor Adams and New York City are left to tackle a $2B price tag for welcoming migrants. He is actively pushing forward with discussions of securing money on Capitol Hill - an effort led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Despite prior calls for support at our southern border, it's now up to cities like ours to step up alone in this difficult humanitarian situation.

Mayor Eric Adams of NYC has clarified that suspending or stopping the city's sanctuary policies is not an option, even considering the growing influx of migrants from the southern border. This reveals his commitment to supporting those who have come here seeking a better life - something New York City stands for! And although space may be limited currently, Mayor Adam is proving he will go above and beyond to ensure these individuals receive accommodation until further measures can be taken.

Adams said "no more room but we're still finding spaces and accommodating and we're going to continue to do that." 

"That is our law, that is our obligation and that is what's morally right," he added. "We're going to do that." 

Mayor de Blasio recognized the struggle faced by New Yorkers because of an overwhelming surge in asylum seekers. He says he is doing his best to balance providing aid with it properly managed ensuring resources for both those seeking refuge and residents alike.

"It is unfair," Adams continued, "And, we're going to continue to take sure that we don't have families that are sleeping in the street because we did not do the best we can to accommodate them."

Adams believes the current issue requires a response led by FEMA, Border Patrol, and cities or states similar to how we manage any major disaster or crisis. He is calling for coordination between all these groups to address this problem effectively.

"The lack of coordination is causing this to be hit by certain cities," Adams explained.

"We need space now. We need locations now," Adams urged, noting that the money would come both from the Biden administration and the state government. 

"This is a federal issue. This is a national issue. El Paso should not have gone through that," he said. 

"This is wrong for the cities of America to take this on," Adams added. 

With the immigration crisis at a breaking point, NYC has reached out to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to help coordinate and provide housing for 500 asylum-seekers. Mayor Adams took an even bigger stand on Tuesday as he demanded help to be provided from the federal government–stressing that this is not just his city's problem alone but one facing Americans across our nation. Providing large venues like arenas or stadiums may prove fruitful in accommodating these migrants; so far, talks between state and local leaders have been underway with mixed success towards finding viable solutions - ultimately anything short of unified action by all involved parties won't solve this escalating issue!

Mayor Adams is proving he's ready to do whatever it takes for NYC! Not only has the mayor redoubled his efforts petitioning state and federal aid - but not even this global storm will shake up New York City’s status as a sanctuary city.

In conclusion, Mayor Eric Adams of NYC has clarified that his city will remain a sanctuary, despite the growing influx of migrants from the southern border. He is actively pushing forward with discussions to secure money on Capitol Hill and has called for coordination between FEMA, Border Patrol, cities, and states to address this problem effectively. Mayor Adams is proving he's ready to do whatever it takes for NYC by redoubling his efforts petitioning state and federal aid as well as providing large venues like arenas or stadiums to accommodate these migrants. Ultimately, unified action by all involved parties is critical if we want to solve this escalating issue - otherwise, anything short of such cooperation won't be enough! This global storm may have shaken up many things, but New York City’s status as a sanctuary city remains unchanged thanks largely because of Mayor Adam's commitment to supporting those who come here seeking a better life–something New York City stands for!

