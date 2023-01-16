Gunmen Shoot Former '''Heroic" Female Afghan Lawmaker to death who was an advocate for female rights

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drGlu_0kFvZ2WV00
Photo byFarid ErshadonUnsplash

Tragic news out of Kabul- former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her bodyguards lost their lives in a night-time attack at her home. This is yet Taliban forces overthrew another cruel reminder that violence continues to run rampant in Afghanistan even after the US-backed regime last August 2021. Our thoughts are with Ms.Nabizada's family during this difficult time as they mourn an unexpected loss far too soon.

In a tragic and cowardly attack happening between Saturday night and Sunday morning, they killed former Afghan legislator Mursal Nabizada while her brother suffered severe injuries. All have praised her as a brave woman who stayed in Afghanistan despite the danger she faced - remaining fearless, outspoken, and unyielding in championing what she believed in right until her untimely death at 32 years of age. Mariam Solaiman described Nabizada on Twitter as "a true trailblazer" whose dedication to helping those around her will always be the memory of whom she helped.

While women have got significant accomplishments in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion, the rise of Taliban rule has diminished their strides.

former lawmaker Mariam Solaiman expressed her grief and shared her condolences on Twitter

"Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she stayed and fight for her people," she added.

"A true trailblazer - strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger," she wrote.

"They killed her in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight."

The Taliban has oppressed women, denying them access to education and professional fields beyond their domiciles. Women cannot enjoy even the simplest of pleasures, such as taking a stroll in public parks or bathing at baths without shrouding themselves from head-to-toe with burqas. It's time we rally together against this grievous violation of rights and freedoms!

The death of Mursal Nabizada is a heartbreaking reminder that the oppression and gender-based violence against women in Afghanistan continue to be rampant. We must not let her legacy die with her, but use it to fuel our efforts for change. It's time we stand up against this injustice and fight for equal rights and freedoms!

We can no longer stay silent while the Taliban tramples on their human rights - now more than ever, we need international solidarity to ensure that all Afghans have access to basic civil liberties regardless of gender or background.

By taking collective action together, we can put an end to these cruel acts of discrimination once and for all. Let us honor Ms. Nabizada’s memory by standing strong to support Afghan women everywhere who are fighting tirelessly every day for a better future where they, too, can live freely without fear or prejudice.

TLDR: On Sunday morning, the tragic and cowardly attack on former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada resulted in her death at only 32 years old. This is yet another reminder of the violence that continues to plague Afghanistan despite the US-backed regime that overthrew Taliban forces last August 2021. Ms. Nabizada was a brave woman who refused to leave her home country despite the great danger, remaining fearless, outspoken, and unyielding in standing for what she believed in. The Taliban has oppressed women in Afghanistan, denying them access to education and professional opportunities outside their homes and basic pleasures such as walking in parks without having to cover themselves head-to-toe with burqas. We must honor Ms. Nabizada’s memory by continuing to fight for equal rights and freedoms for all Afghans - both men and women - and take collective action together against this discrimination so that no one else has to suffer through it.

Do you have any thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

Source: https://www.brecorder.com/news/40220360

https://www.voanews.com/a/gunmen-assassinate-female-former-afghan-lawmaker/6919395.html

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/asia/southeast-asia/news/gunmen-shoot-dead-afghan-ex-lawmaker-3222191

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Afghanistan# Muslims# Migrant Crisis# Migrants# Immigration Policy

Comments / 8

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump Is Calling For Facebook To Reinstate His Account

President Trump's campaign is attempting to reinstate him onto Facebook. They indefinitely suspended the former president following the Capitol riots. Facebook's Oversight Board upheld this suspension but noted its indefinite nature was inappropriate.

Read full story
9 comments

President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly

Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.

Read full story
40 comments

Mexico's former security head is heading to US dock facing charges of helping cartels in drug trafficking schemes

Genaro García Luna, the former top security official in Mexico and face of a notoriously corrupt government era under President Felipe Calderón, is finally heading to trial this week - accused of taking millions upon millions from Mexican drug cartels. The accusations say that money was stuffed into briefcases to aid cartel members avoid capture rather than take them down; prosecutors believe he even continued living off these proceeds after moving stateside, where his eventual arrest occurred in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City has reaffirmed its sanctuary status Despite Mayor's declaration that there is no room left for migrant

With no help from the federal government, Mayor Adams and New York City are left to tackle a $2B price tag for welcoming migrants. He is actively pushing forward with discussions of securing money on Capitol Hill - an effort led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Despite prior calls for support at our southern border, it's now up to cities like ours to step up alone in this difficult humanitarian situation.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Governor Abott is Pushing The GOP House Majority To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Cause of Border Crisis

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has declared that the GOP majority in Congress must act swiftly to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, current Secretary of Homeland Security, under President Joe Biden. With record numbers surging across the US-Mexico border and an overwhelming immigration crisis at hand, Abbott implores congressional Republicans to take decisive action on this matter—now more than ever.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrants

George Soros' immigration advocacy organization, Alianza Americas, has been accused of violating IRS disclosure law and operating like a "shadow organization" Despite requests to provide their 2021 990 Form within 30 days of written request beginning November 28th, 2020 - they have failed to comply.

Read full story
87 comments
El Paso, TX

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!

Read full story
249 comments
Wilmington, DE

Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk

While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.

Read full story
117 comments
Atlanta, GA

Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who left an indelible legacy on our nation and the country. At America's "freedom church," Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Dr. King himself once asked a revolutionary question of the U.S.--President Biden reminded us that democracy is at its most fragile moment and urged all Americans to heed MLK's teachings for guidance through turbulent times ahead.

Read full story
22 comments
Riverside County, CA

Tragedy struck when a 30-year-old deputy was shot dead, leaving behind his wife and their unborn child

On Friday, tragedy struck in Riverside County when Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while bravely responding to a domestic violence call. His pregnant wife survives him and leaves behind many devastated colleagues — including those already reeling from the loss of another deputy within their department weeks prior. We remember our fallen heroes as we extend all potential support to them, their families, and their friends during this heartbreaking time.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington Home

President Joe Biden’s aides found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home Thursday, the White House said Saturday, bringing the tally to six pages uncovered this week.

Read full story
108 comments

Trump Promises to Use Special Forces On Smugglers and Cartels If Elected President Saying They Deserve The Death Penalty

Former President Trump proclaimed Thursday that if elected again as US Commander-in-Chief, he would arm the military with special forces and other assets to unleash a powerful blow against smugglers, human trafficking groups, and cartels infiltrating our southern border.

Read full story
800 comments

Janet Yellen Delivers warning, says if borrowing limit not increased by congress it could lead to irreparable harm

The U.S. government is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year. To prevent going into arrears, the Treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds.

Read full story
85 comments

On Feb. 7, President Biden will address the American people in a highly expected State of the Union speech!

President Joe Biden will make his highly expected debut to the new Republican House majority in Congress on Feb. 7, when he presents this year's State of the Union address - an important moment that marks a crucial battleground between two opposing sides of political ideology. With one bold speech, our Commander-in-Chief can shape America’s conversation and debate over policy for months ahead. It’s time we strap ourselves into our seats 'cause it's going to be quite a show!

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Abbot is raising concerns about perceived 'invasion' at the U.S.-Mexico border, citing migrants using camflouage as a ex

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not backing down from his call of an 'invasion' as reports show a surge in migrants crossing the border illegally and wearing military-style gear to avoid detection. His office has pointed out examples across remote parts of West Texas, though no instance suggests any weapon possession. Migrants using camouflage for smuggling has been going on for years - under President Trump's tenure included - showing that this need for current tactics could be a sign something more hazardous awaits somewhere further along the path ahead.

Read full story
391 comments

Garland has taken the step of launching a Special Counsel to investigate any confidental docs related to president Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland rocked the political sphere on Thursday with his bombshell appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and Washington office from his vice presidency. It looks like things are about to get real for The White House!

Read full story
34 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on him

The shocking death of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, and relative of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is stirring up outrage. Video released Wednesday by Los Angeles police shows they used multiple times an electric stun gun on him just hours before he went into cardiac arrest at the hospital where later died. Chief Michael Moore explained it forced officers to use force to restrain Anderson as they suspected drugs or alcohol could have been involved in a previous car accident incident when tried attempted to run away from them.

Read full story
55 comments

Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered

President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.

Read full story
158 comments

The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy

President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.

Read full story
563 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy