Gunmen Shoot Former '''Heroic" Female Afghan Lawmaker to death who was an advocate for female rights

Photo by Farid Ershad on Unsplash

Tragic news out of Kabul- former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her bodyguards lost their lives in a night-time attack at her home. This is yet Taliban forces overthrew another cruel reminder that violence continues to run rampant in Afghanistan even after the US-backed regime last August 2021. Our thoughts are with Ms.Nabizada's family during this difficult time as they mourn an unexpected loss far too soon.

In a tragic and cowardly attack happening between Saturday night and Sunday morning, they killed former Afghan legislator Mursal Nabizada while her brother suffered severe injuries. All have praised her as a brave woman who stayed in Afghanistan despite the danger she faced - remaining fearless, outspoken, and unyielding in championing what she believed in right until her untimely death at 32 years of age. Mariam Solaiman described Nabizada on Twitter as "a true trailblazer" whose dedication to helping those around her will always be the memory of whom she helped.

While women have got significant accomplishments in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion, the rise of Taliban rule has diminished their strides.

former lawmaker Mariam Solaiman expressed her grief and shared her condolences on Twitter

"Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she stayed and fight for her people," she added.

"A true trailblazer - strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger," she wrote.

"They killed her in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight."

The Taliban has oppressed women, denying them access to education and professional fields beyond their domiciles. Women cannot enjoy even the simplest of pleasures, such as taking a stroll in public parks or bathing at baths without shrouding themselves from head-to-toe with burqas. It's time we rally together against this grievous violation of rights and freedoms!

The death of Mursal Nabizada is a heartbreaking reminder that the oppression and gender-based violence against women in Afghanistan continue to be rampant. We must not let her legacy die with her, but use it to fuel our efforts for change. It's time we stand up against this injustice and fight for equal rights and freedoms!

We can no longer stay silent while the Taliban tramples on their human rights - now more than ever, we need international solidarity to ensure that all Afghans have access to basic civil liberties regardless of gender or background.

By taking collective action together, we can put an end to these cruel acts of discrimination once and for all. Let us honor Ms. Nabizada’s memory by standing strong to support Afghan women everywhere who are fighting tirelessly every day for a better future where they, too, can live freely without fear or prejudice.

