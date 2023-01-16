Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

On Sunday, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who left an indelible legacy on our nation and the country. At America's "freedom church," Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Dr. King himself once asked a revolutionary question of the U.S.--President Biden reminded us that democracy is at its most fragile moment and urged all Americans to heed MLK's teachings for guidance through turbulent times ahead.

He said, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Biden said from the pulpit. Well, my message to this nation on this day as we go forward, we go together, when we choose democracy over autocracy, a beloved community over chaos, when we choose believers and dreams, to be doers, to be unafraid, always keeping the faith.

In a fractured America, President Biden is firmly cementing his stance that the ongoing battle for this nation's soul is ready. He denounced those pushing racism and extremism while declaring it our collective responsibility to maintain democracy through civic engagement–including voting polls, protests, and other forms of activism. Despite its imperfection as a country throughout history, one thing remains true: when we strive together towards progress with hope in our minds and hearts- the life-giving American promise can indeed triumph.

We Could hear President Biden give the following remarks to the people:

“Progress is never easy, but it’s always possible and things get better in our march to a more perfect union,” he said. “But at this inflection point, we know a lot of work that has to continue on economic justice, civil rights, voting rights, and protecting our democracy. And I’m remembering our job is to redeem the soul of America.”

President Biden, said, “is the time of choosing.… Are we a people who will choose democracy over autocracy? Couldn’t ask that question 15 years ago because everybody thought they settled democracy. ... But it’s not.” Americans, he said, have to choose a community over chaos. ... These are the vital questions of our time and the reason I’m here as your president. I believe Dr. King’s life and legacy show us the way and we should pay attention.

Biden's stop at Ebenezer came with a fateful revelation. After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the President's handling of classified documents post his vice presidency in 2017, they discovered that there were even more secret records found near Joe’s Wilmington home! This will surely leave an indelible mark on the history books down the line - only time can tell what this means for America's leader and future.

President Biden returned to his Catholic roots with a visit to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King famously preached and captivated audiences through his dynamic sermons. Senator Raphael Warnock lauded him as “a devout Catholic” who was right at home in the "rambunctious and animated" atmosphere of service despite coming from a different denominational background — even getting caught up with enough clapping along! As Democrats had kept their distance during many 2022 battleground state campaigns because of slipping approval ratings and rising inflation rates, it is inspiring that President Biden chose this sacred Southern pulpit for an unforgettable reunion between faith-filled traditions past & present!

Rev. Warnock welcomed President Joe Biden to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, and invited him to the front of the church for a prayer of thanksgiving from members of his congregation. With six years ahead as President, Warnock stated that 'God's work' is being done with Biden having "a little something" to do with it! As 2024 approaches and reelection efforts begin anew - just like in 2020 - Black votes will be critical if he hopes once again to turn out Michigan, Pennsylvania, and, most notably, important battleground state Georgia.

President Biden has prioritized meaningful action to promote equity and justice in minority communities. The White House's commitment towards this agenda is shown by their efforts that encourage states to prioritize fair public works projects, ending unfair sentencing disparity between crack & powder cocaine offenses, plus the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on SCOTUS and 11 additional record-breaking confirmations for federal appeals courts under his presidency alone!

