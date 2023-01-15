Tragedy struck when a 30-year-old deputy was shot dead, leaving behind his wife and their unborn child

Photo by taken from twitter

On Friday, tragedy struck in Riverside County when Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while bravely responding to a domestic violence call. His pregnant wife survives him and leaves behind many devastated colleagues — including those already reeling from the loss of another deputy within their department weeks prior. We remember our fallen heroes as we extend all potential support to them, their families, and their friends during this heartbreaking time.

A deputy's heroic efforts to respond to a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue ended tragically after they shot him in the leg and torso at around 4:30 P.M. on Hilldale Lane. Despite being rushed for emergency care, his wounds proved too severe as he underwent a shooting earlier this evening - leaving him critically injured in Inland Valley Medical Center with no word yet from authorities regarding his current condition.

"There is not one person with one negative thing to say about him," they heard sheriff Chad Bianco saying during a press conference . "He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most wholesome good man you can imagine. Now a father, a mother, a wife, and us are trying to figure out why."

"Dispatch received a call of unknown trouble — there were voices heard in the background. Sounded like there could be a struggle and deputies responded to the scene," the sheriff said. "Deputy Calhoun was the first to arrive. We are not completely sure of the circumstances of the initial contact. The second deputy arriving found our deputy wounded in the street, and a gunfight between the suspect and that deputy ensued."

After only two years with the San Diego Police Department, Calhoun joined Riverside County Sheriff's Office in 2022 and was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot.

"He's a husband, a son. He would've been a dad," Bianco said.

Tragically, Deputy Isaiah Cordero was taken from us too soon — gunned down while serving our community at a routine traffic stop. I have felt deeply his death in the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and throughout the city; it shocked many as this marked their first line-of-duty fatality since 2003. Let us remember today that brave men like Deputy Cordero make great sacrifices to protect us all every day!

"Nationwide, we're confronting these situations with armed individuals, that, over what seem to be minor disagreements, will engage law enforcement in life and death gun battles," the sheriff said.

While the riverside police department and community grief for losing their precious police officer, the sheriff said: "We will get through it. We will hold our heads high. And we will come right back to work to answer another call for service that could put our lives in jeopardy again."

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared his views on this deeply saddening tragedy through a statement: "Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which is mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero, and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered."

